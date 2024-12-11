Jilted Jennifer Lopez 'Getting Closer than Ever' With Her Team of Hunky Staffers as She Fights to Erase Ben Affleck Heartache

Jennifer Lopez has been looking for a much-needed mojo boost after being kicked to the curb by Ben Affleck, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's getting it by flirting up a storm with the hired help.

The 55-year-old Jenny from the Block was all smiles in London when she was seen November 7 with her hunky new blond bodyguard – even clutching his hand as she exited a vehicle – and a few days earlier, she was seen out and about with the same staffer in New York City.