Jennifer Lopez

Jilted Jennifer Lopez 'Getting Closer than Ever' With Her Team of Hunky Staffers as She Fights to Erase Ben Affleck Heartache

jennifer lopez getting closer than ever with hunky staffers
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is said to be leaning on her staffers.

Dec. 11 2024, Updated 10:32 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez has been looking for a much-needed mojo boost after being kicked to the curb by Ben Affleck, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's getting it by flirting up a storm with the hired help.

The 55-year-old Jenny from the Block was all smiles in London when she was seen November 7 with her hunky new blond bodyguard – even clutching his hand as she exited a vehicle – and a few days earlier, she was seen out and about with the same staffer in New York City.

jennifer lopez getting closer than ever with hunky staffers
Source: MEGA

Lopez has been looking for a much-needed mojo boost after being kicked to the curb by Affleck.

"Everyone's buzzing about J.Lo and all the hot guys she has hired for her team, from the men on her security detail to her assistants. They are all suddenly extra handsome", said an insider.

"No one is saying she's sleeping with them just yet – but she's certainly enjoying being doted on by hot guys. Maybe one of them will make the leap to boyfriend."

jennifer lopez getting closer than ever with hunky staffers
Source: MEGA

Lopez dated her back-up dancer and choreographer Casper Smart on and off for five years before calling it quits in 2016.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lopez has seduced staff before.

Before that, she got hot and heavy with Cris Judd, a dancer in her “Love Don't Cost a Thing” video, and even married him in 2001 – although they filed for divorce the following year.

jennifer lopez getting closer than ever with hunky staffers
Source: MEGA

In 2001, J.Lo married Judd, a dancer in one of her videos but they filed for divorce the following year.

"Obviously, past experiences haven't stopped her from doing it again", added a tipster.

"Right now, she's just enjoying some harmless fun. She's in a phase of rediscovering her confidence and independence.

jennifer lopez getting closer than ever with hunky staffers
Source: MEGA

A source said Lopez is in a phase of rediscovering her confidence and independence.

"A lot of people are telling her she should take a page from Madonna and essentially hire her next man."

