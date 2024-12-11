Read CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione's Warped 'To Do' List — Including 'Plot to Launch Bomb Attack on Manhattan'
Suspected CEO assassin Luigi Mangione plotted a bomb attack on Manhattan before gunning down Brian Thompson, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal cops discovered a secret notebook inside the 26-year-old's backpack when he was arrested with several pages allegedly centred around a warped "to-do list" linked to Thompson.
Mangione was caught after a five-day manhunt by a cop inside a McDonald's on Monday in Pennsylvania.
He was searched by officers who found a fake ID, a "ghost gun" similar to the one seen in CCTV footage of the killing and a manifesto lambasting the healthcare industry.
A spiral notebook was also found which detailed to-do lists of tasks that needed to be planned out to pull off a brazen kill, according to a police source.
Several chilling notes also justified these calculated plans, the source added.
Another page reportedly referenced a plot to take out the UnitedHealthcare CEO using a bomb.
One haunting passage said Thompson could be taken out using an explosive as he walked through Manhattan, the source said.
The alleged plan draws up a harrowing number of similarities to the Unabomber who Mangione reportedly praised months before the shooting.
Terrorist Ted Kaczynski killed three people using sadistic mail bombs across a 17-year reign of terror.
Details around the alleged bomb plot haven't been disclosed but Mangione is said to have decided to scrap any plans because it "could kill innocents".
One comment in the notebook even detailed how using a gun would be better as it would be targeted and "kill the CEO at his own bean counting conference."
A separate note, directed towards investigators, also said: "To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone.
"These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."
Mangione was arrested on Monday and swiftly charged with the murder of Thompson, 50.
Photos showed Mangione munching on a McDonald's hash brown minutes before cops swooped in and cuffed him.
He appeared in court for the first time shortly after for an arraignment on gun and forgery charges.
New York prosecutors later filed second-degree murder charges against Mangione for the December 4 assassination of Thompson.
He also faces two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in New York.
Cops are continuing to look into a number of leads following Mangione's capture.
One of the latest theories behind why he may have become a killer involves his pals claiming he turned "absolutely crazy" after an agonising back surgery.
X-Ray ray pictures posted by Mangione show he suffered with a misaligned spine which was reportedly made severely worse following a surfing accident.
Former classmates have appeared to tell reporters that an operation went wrong and this could have driven the Maryland man to the brink.