Read CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione's Warped 'To Do' List — Including 'Plot to Launch Bomb Attack on Manhattan'

Mangione was caught after a five-day manhunt by a cop inside a McDonald's on Monday in Pennsylvania.

He was searched by officers who found a fake ID, a "ghost gun" similar to the one seen in CCTV footage of the killing and a manifesto lambasting the healthcare industry.

A spiral notebook was also found which detailed to-do lists of tasks that needed to be planned out to pull off a brazen kill, according to a police source.

Several chilling notes also justified these calculated plans, the source added.

Another page reportedly referenced a plot to take out the UnitedHealthcare CEO using a bomb.