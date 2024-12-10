EXCLUSIVE: Frenzied Online 'Witchhunt' Launched to Name and Shame Mystery Female Celebrity Accused of Watching 'While Jay-Z Raped 13-Year-Old Girl in Front of Sean "Diddy" Combs'

Social media and online forums are filled with streams of images of A-list females fans are convinced were involved.

But they are facing pleas to stop sharing "conspiracy theories" and "unsubstantiated claims" online for the sake of innocent stars' mental health and reputations.

A source with knowledge of the case told RadarOnline.com: "This is very dangerous territory. "Trying to 'out' this un-named celebrity is something that can destroy lives and cause real damage.

"Until the lawyers handling this case decide to name her, or she comes forward, online users need to be very carefully both ethically and legally."

We are not naming the "prime suspects" in the witchhunt for legal reasons, but can reveal fans are reposting reams of pictures of Combs with female stars and libellous accusations as part of their wild conspiracy theories.

The woman accusing Jay-Z claims he and Combs assaulted her during an afterparty following the MTV VMAs on September 7, 2000, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

She says in her suit she wanted to attend the event as it was on her "bucket list" and "believed she could gain entry".