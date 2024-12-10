EXCLUSIVE: Frenzied Online 'Witchhunt' Launched to Name and Shame Mystery Female Celebrity Accused of Watching 'While Jay-Z Raped 13-Year-Old Girl in Front of Sean "Diddy" Combs'
Online sleuths are firing off wild accusations about the suspected identity of a female star said to have watched as Jay-Z allegedly raped a teen girl in front of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a frenzied "witchhunt" is underway to "name and shame" the celebrity after she was named in the bombshell sexual assault lawsuit against the billionaire rapper-turned business mogul.
The as-yet-unnamed star is referred to as 'Celebrity B' in court papers that graphically describe how Jay-Z – born Shawn Carter – raped her after she apparently downed a spiked drink.
Social media and online forums are filled with streams of images of A-list females fans are convinced were involved.
But they are facing pleas to stop sharing "conspiracy theories" and "unsubstantiated claims" online for the sake of innocent stars' mental health and reputations.
A source with knowledge of the case told RadarOnline.com: "This is very dangerous territory. "Trying to 'out' this un-named celebrity is something that can destroy lives and cause real damage.
"Until the lawyers handling this case decide to name her, or she comes forward, online users need to be very carefully both ethically and legally."
We are not naming the "prime suspects" in the witchhunt for legal reasons, but can reveal fans are reposting reams of pictures of Combs with female stars and libellous accusations as part of their wild conspiracy theories.
The woman accusing Jay-Z claims he and Combs assaulted her during an afterparty following the MTV VMAs on September 7, 2000, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
She says in her suit she wanted to attend the event as it was on her "bucket list" and "believed she could gain entry".
- Jay-Z Rape Bombshell Latest: Rapper to Hold Crunch Talks With Beyoncé and Their 3 Kids Over 'Heinous' Claim He Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Girl With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
- Lawyer Who Sued Jay Z Claims He's Been 'Bullied, Harassed' and Followed by 'Mysterious People' in 'Coordinated Effort' After Rape Lawsuit
- Jay-Z Dares 13-Year-Old Accuser Who Sued Accusing Him of Rape to 'File a Criminal Complaint' — As Lawsuit Revives Questions about Rapper's Huge Age Gap Romance with Teenage Beyonce
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The accuser says after she persuaded a limo driver to take her to an afterpart, she was given a drink that made her feel woozy. She apparently lay down in an empty bedroom before Combs, Jay-Z and a female celebrity referred to as 'Celebrity B' in the suit.
The woman – known only as Jane Doe in the court filing – said Combs "aggressively" approached her with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her and declared: "You are ready to party!"
She then alleged in the lawsuit Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z is alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented"
The accuser said Jay-Z "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".
Her suit added: "After (Jay-Z) finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched."
Ms Doe is asking for unspecified damages in the suit, which had been filed under New York state's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.
Attorney Tony Buzbee says in the amended lawsuit filed on behalf of the alleged victim his legal firm had previously sent Jay-Z a letter seeking to mediate a settlement.
Jay-Z has furiously denied the claims in an emotional statement in which he said he was mourning the "loss of innocence" of the three children he has with wife Beyonce as they will have to learn about the allegations.
Combs also insists he's not guilty of all charges against him.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.