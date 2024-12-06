Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Courtroom Blast Sparks Fury as Shamed 'Freak Offs' Rapper Insists Prosecutors are 'Spying on Him' from Inside Jail Cell

This is not the first time Combs has complained about his time while behind bars as he recently informed a judge in a letter about the "untenable" laptop restrictions he is facing while in prison.

The letter, written up by his lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, stated: "We write on behalf of Mr. Combs to request that the Court direct the MDC to provide Mr. Combs with the laptop prepared for him by the government, and allow him to use that laptop on his unit, consistent with the way other inmates on his unit are permitted to use their laptops."

It continued: “Two months after he was charged and detained, on November 25, 2024, the government provided the MDC with a laptop that Mr. Combs can use to review discovery, take notes related to his case, and otherwise assist in his defense.

"In the nine days since then, Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel.”