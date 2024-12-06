Your tip
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Courtroom Blast Sparks Fury as Shamed 'Freak Offs' Rapper Insists Prosecutors are 'Spying on Him' from Inside Jail Cell

The disgraced rapper thinks he's being spied on from behind inside his jail cell.

Dec. 6 2024, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is claiming prosecutors are spying on him inside his jail cell as the disgraced rapper waits for his upcoming trial.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old is accusing prosecutors of using his detention "to invade his confidential communications with his counsel".

Combs' complaint comes after his cell at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center was searched — in the previous filing the music mogul's attorneys said the search was part of a pre-planned sweep and he had been singled out for a search.

During the search his attorneys claimed a federal investigator photographed Combs' handwritten notes and then sent it to prosecutors.

The hitmaker's lawyers said: "This disturbing conduct is a blatant violation of [his] rights. Prosecutors say the search was motivated by security concerns at MDC, but that is a false pretext."

This is not the first time Combs has complained about his time while behind bars as he recently informed a judge in a letter about the "untenable" laptop restrictions he is facing while in prison.

The letter, written up by his lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, stated: "We write on behalf of Mr. Combs to request that the Court direct the MDC to provide Mr. Combs with the laptop prepared for him by the government, and allow him to use that laptop on his unit, consistent with the way other inmates on his unit are permitted to use their laptops."

It continued: “Two months after he was charged and detained, on November 25, 2024, the government provided the MDC with a laptop that Mr. Combs can use to review discovery, take notes related to his case, and otherwise assist in his defense.

"In the nine days since then, Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel.”

Agnifilo and Geragos claimed: "They significantly limit the time available for Mr. Combs to use the laptop and force Mr. Combs to choose between using the laptop and meeting with his attorneys (who often meet with Mr. Combs over video-teleconference)", and added there is “no justification” for those restrictions.

Combs has been desperate in his fight to be released on bail as prosecutors recently argued he should remain behind bars while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges due to his "pattern of violence". This came before his third attempt at securing a $50million bond was rejected.

On November 27, judge Arun Subramanian said he arrived at his decision to deny Combs' release "by clear and convincing evidence" the mogul is potentially dangerous and "that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community".

The judge also stated: "There is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering."

Combs' previous bond attempts were denied after several judges cited witness intimidation fears. Earlier this month, authorities alleged the entertainer is obstructing justice from behind bars,

A filing claimed: "... On multiple calls, often using the [phone] numbers of other inmates, the defendant is explicit about his intention to use public statements to alter public perception."

Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He entered a not guilty plea.

Following his arrest, the world learned more about Combs' alleged sex parties, which were known as "freak-offs". Combs allegedly had party guests sign strict NDAs prohibiting them from discussing what would go down during the now infamous parties.

