Warped Fans of CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione Flood Him With Offers to Pay Legal Bills — As His Lawyer Insists There's 'Zero Evidence' He Was Brian Thompson Shooter
Fans of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's ‘assassin’ Luigi Mangione have offered to pay his legal bills after his lawyer claimed "there’s zero evidence" he was the shooter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that after the shooter's identity was revealed by the media — his lawyer claimed his team is being flooded with offers from his fans, who have praised the 26-year-old as a "hero."
After a five-day intense manhunt for the shooter, Mangione, 26, was busted at a McDonald's on Monday in Pennsylvania.
At the time, he had fake IDs, a "ghost gun" similar to the one involved in the shooting, and a manifesto lambasting the healthcare industry.
On Wednesday, one week after the horrifying murder, investigators revealed that fingerprints on a discarded water bottle found near the scene of the assassination matched those of Mangione, according to ABC News.
Before Mangione was busted, many users on social media praised the murderer as a "hero" — which only escalated once his shirtless photos, as well as snaps with former pals, started circulating online.
After the 26-year-old's photos went viral, his lawyer, Tom Dickey, revealed that his staff had received numerous emails from people offering to pay for Mangione's legal bills.
Dickey said he hadn't seen the offers himself, but his staff informed him that "people are doing that."
But the lawyer stated he "probably wouldn't" accept the offers.
He added: "Obviously my client appreciates the support that he has, but I don’t know.
"It just doesn’t sit right with me."
Many social media users ran to TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter to praise the 26-year-old after he was named the suspect in the brutal slaying.
One user tweeted: "Luigi Mangione may have murdered in cold blood, but boy, he’s hot."
Another wrote: "It’s been confirmed the suspect is in fact hot, please free Luigi Mangione. Even if he did it, he didn’t."
Lawyer Dickey stated he's not convinced New York officials have the right suspect — despite officials revealing details about Mangione's handwritten notebook that had a “to-do list” of tasks needed to carry out the murder.
In one of the notes, the 26-year-old allegedly wrote about what could be better than “to kill the CEO at his own bean counting conference.”
He also allegedly noted that a shooting is more targeted and that a bomb “could kill innocents.”
When he was busted by authorities, Mangione's alleged manifesto included remarks about “parasitic” health insurance companies and expressed disdain for corporate greed and power.
He also mentioned that the United States has the most expensive health care system in the world.
According to reports, the note also included a line about Mangione acting alone in the disturbing murder.
The note allegedly said: “To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone."
Mangione is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail while fighting extradition to New York.
He is facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of Thompson outside of a Manhattan hotel last week.