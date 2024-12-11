Baseball Legend Rocky Colavito Hailed as ‘Generational Hero’ After His Death Aged 91

Colavito played for then-Cleveland Indians from 1955 to 1959 and 1965 to 1967, before later returning to coach the team in 1973 and again from 1976 to 1978.

The Guardians posted a tribute on X, writing: "The Cleveland Guardians are deeply saddened by the loss of Rocky Colavito.

"Beloved by fans, Rocky spent eight of his fourteen MLB seasons with Cleveland.

"He represented the club in three All-Star Games while finishing top-5 in MVP voting on three occasions.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this time."