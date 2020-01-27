Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Heartbreaking Tribute: Kobe Bryant To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame After Helicopter Tragedy

Heartbreaking Tribute: Kobe Bryant To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame After Helicopter Tragedy

Heartbreaking Tribute: Kobe Bryant To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame After Helicopter Tragedy

Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash that took his life, RadarOnline.com can report.

“Expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett,” Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo told The Athletic. “Kobe will be honored the way he should be.”

As part of the legendary former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player’s induction, the Hall of Fame is waiving the required vote for new members, breaking a longstanding requirement.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bryant, who retired from the NBA in 2016, was killed at age 41 in a helicopter accident on January 26.

The NBA star and his daughter were traveling to Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, California, for a practice game around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when the flying conditions turned dangerous due to the weather. During the flight, the pilot crashed into a mountain in Calabasas.

Besides the father and daughter, the accident claimed the lives of John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and their teen daughter Alyssa.

Payton Chester — who played with 13-year-old Gianna in their basketball team, the Mamba Lady Mavericks — Chester’s mother, Sarah, and coach Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan, the helicopter pilot, were also among the victims.

Friends and loved ones showered Zobayan with praise on social media after the accident, with one fellow pilot calling him calling him an incredible, experienced pilot, who “was very much loved in the aviation community.”

Bryant and Gianna — nicknamed “GiGi” — are survived by Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, 37, and Gianna’s three sisters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery to find out more about Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction to honor his contribution to basketball.