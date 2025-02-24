Read the Astonishing Claim Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Have Issued About Search Warrants Used to Gather Evidence of Rapper's 'Freak Off' Orgies — After His Lawyer Sensationally QUIT Case
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team has filed a bombshell claim regarding the search warrants used to gather evidence about the disgraced music mogul's "freak offs" after his lawyer abruptly quit his case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an attempt to smother evidence found at the Bad Boy Records founder's homes in Los Angeles and Miami, as well as his internet search history, Combs' legal team alleged federal agents made "false statements" in their applications to obtain the search warrants.
On Sunday, February 23, lawyers for Combs filed the motion in the Southern District of New York claiming the actions of the federal agents was "intentional, or at the very least reckless" as they requested the judge suppress evidence found in the searches.
The attorneys further claimed the alleged action violated Combs' Fourth Amendment rights with the use of an overly-broad search warrant and "presented a grossly distorted picture of the facts."
Combs' legal team also claimed the feds had evidence proving at least one alleged victim willingly participated in the "freak offs."
His lawyers wrote in the filing: "The probable cause statements were intentionally misleading.
"But it worked – the government got its warrants, leaked damaging information and then executed its military-style raids at Combs' residences.
"Through this duplicity, the government obtained evidence – including multiple electronic devices with an enormous amount of information about his entire life – and an enormous and unfair tactical advantage."
In a shocking move, Combs' attorneys accused the government of hiding the alleged victim's financial motivations for coming forward with the allegations.
Combs' homes in Miami and Los Angeles were searched in raids conducted by homeland security agents in March 2024, about six months before he was arrested on sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges in September that same year.
After his arrest, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams released an indictment uncovering alleged evidence found in the raids.
Williams said: "The indictment alleges that between at least 2008 and the present, Combs abused, threatened and coerced victims to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.
"The indictment alleges that Combs used and exploited women and other people for years, and in a variety of ways. As alleged, Combs used force, threats of force, and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sexual performances with male commercial sex workers, some of whom transported, or caused to be transported, over state lines."
Also in the indictment was alleged evidence of the "freak offs," discovered on "electronic devices that contain images and videos of the freak offs, with multiple victims."
The bombshell filing comes days after attorney Anthony Ricco announced he was leaving Combs' legal team.
In a motion to withdraw from the music mogul's counsel, Ricco stated "under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs."
Ricco said he would be providing no further details on his decision to resign from Combs' defense team, though he had previous meetings about the matter with attorney Marc Agnifilo.