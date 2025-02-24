Read the Astonishing Claim Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Have Issued About Search Warrants Used to Gather Evidence of Rapper's 'Freak Off' Orgies — After His Lawyer Sensationally QUIT Case

On Sunday, February 23, lawyers for Combs filed the motion in the Southern District of New York claiming the actions of the federal agents was "intentional, or at the very least reckless" as they requested the judge suppress evidence found in the searches.

The attorneys further claimed the alleged action violated Combs' Fourth Amendment rights with the use of an overly-broad search warrant and "presented a grossly distorted picture of the facts."

Combs' legal team also claimed the feds had evidence proving at least one alleged victim willingly participated in the "freak offs."