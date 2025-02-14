Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Chilling '13-Word Threat' He Uttered to Woman Revealed In Lawsuit Accusing Him of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Her At L.A. Nightclub
A new lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs reveals the alleged disturbing words uttered by the jailed rapper during a terrifying encounter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul, 55, is being sued by yet another woman who claims he forced her to drink a beverage and sexually assaulted her at a Los Angeles nightclub back in 2016.
But it's the chilling remark the woman alleged Combs said to her that makes this lawsuit stand out among the dozens of others.
In court filings, she claimed the disgraced rapper told her: "B----, I'm not asking you. Drink that s--- and shut the f--- up."
The woman, defended by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee – who is also representing over 100 individuals accusing Combs of various violations – claimed Combs assaulted her at Club Playhouse just over eight years ago.
She alleged her first encounter with the rap mogul and his inner circle happened at the Hollywood venue while she was visiting the area.
Combs allegedly offered the woman a drink, but when she declined, he began acting in a hostile manner – later muttering the chilling sentence.
The woman stated she felt pressured to drink the beverage after the Bad Boy Records owner began insisting and "forcefully slid the glass" toward her.
People also noted "the complaint does not allege that the drink was spiked."
The woman alleged after she drank the beverage, Combs began sexually assaulting her.
She claimed the rapper then "shoved his left hand up her skirt, forcefully penetrating her with his fingers while telling the plaintiff, 'B----, I do what I want, take that s---.'"
The female claimed as she tried to distance herself from Combs, he appeared to be "amused by her distress." After allowing her to leave, she felt disoriented and physically unwell on her way to the hotel.
At the hotel, staff allegedly assisted her as she felt dizzy and unable to stand.
She later discovered tears and bruises to her vagina, which she believed were caused by the assault.
The alleged assault occurred nine months after Combs was filmed at a hotel in the city assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, 38.
The incident recently resurfaced in the headlines when Kanye West, 47, defended his former collaborator's actions in a series of shocking tweets last week.
Combs' lawyers, who have denied all the accusations against him, issued a statement on Thursday evening in response to the latest lawsuit.
It said: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed – especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims - it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor.
"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."
On the other hand, Buzbee said in a statement: "We are proud to lead this litigation and expect to file several other cases by the end of this week."