Simon Cowell Reveals How He Was Almost Hacked to Death by AXE During 'Horrific' Watermelon-Smashing Talent Show Stage Act
Simon Cowell has revealed the terrifying story about how he was almost hacked to death by an axe.
RadarOnline.com can report how the music mogul faced a near-death experience during a man's act that involved smashing watermelons while blindfolded.
A new trailer for Britain’s Got Talent shows Cowell on the floor while a blindfolded man was smashing watermelons surrounding him.
Eventually, crew members had to interfere during the dangerous stunt as it became too risky.
Cowell was then picked up off the floor and moved out of the way before asking: "Are you f***ing crazy?"
At the press launch for the new season, Cowell admitted: "You know the feeling when you kind of think, somebody doesn't want you on the show anymore? It was that.
"It was the closest, genuinely, where I'm thinking they actually want to kill me.
"And I swear to God that's how I felt. Because this guy got really nervous, and he'd slipped and he was smashing these watermelons."
He continued: "Even with St. John's ambulance, I don't know what they would have done. In the wings.
"It was so precarious because it was melon they were smashing. So the water was everywhere.
"So any kind of safety that there must have been on that stage was out the window. It was horrific."
Amanda Holden, a fellow judge on the show with Cowell, said of the terrifying stunt: "The producers were howling with laughter. Oh they were. I realized how much I cared about you, Simon during that. I watched him back.
"Like it had landed about a inch from his head. Because you were told to keep still. He didn't keep still because the guy was shaking and slipping.
"You said you felt the wind of the hammer by his head."
Cowell added: "Please don't do that again."
The horrifying stunt comes after it was reported the show's production team was struggling to edit the episode for the new season after Cowell was being heckled by the audience.
While the show was being filmed, the famous TV judge was constantly being booed or insulted by the crowd.
According to reports, Cowell was called an "old fart" when he criticized any performers on stage during auditions.
Cowell didn't take the rowdy crowd seriously and found the humor in the insults that were heckled his way.
An insider told The Sun: "Simon isn't vain in that way and found the heckling absolutely hilarious — even when they were calling him an old fart.
"He loves having BGT in Blackpool precisely because the crowds are so raucous and enthusiastic. And he knows that sometimes he might be on the receiving end of their passion.
"He even encourages them to misbehave, even if sometimes the misbehavior can cause a headache for the production team. Thankfully, they were compensated for any hassle by a rare chance to have a good laugh at the boss's expense."