Mystery Shrouds 'General Hospital' Star Leslie Charleson's Tragic Death As Cause of Passing is Revealed As 'Blunt Head Trauma'

Photo of Leslie Charleson
Source: MEGA

Leslie Charleson's cause of death has now raised more questions than answers.

Feb. 14 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Leslie Charleson's cause of death has now been revealed as blunt head trauma, as the General Hospital star is said to have suffered the injury long before her passing.

The TV star died on January 12 at the age of 79, and now Charleson's fans are asking more questions with the major update, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

leslie charleson dead final years
Source: MEGA

Charleson's cause of death was revealed to be 'blunt head trauma.'

According to documents, Charleson died due to a "sequelae of blunt head trauma." While the timeframe of the soap opera star's injury is still unknown, it is believed she suffered multiple falls in recent years that prevented her from working on the long-running series.

The LA County medical examiner also noted the actress had a history of arthritis, asthma, as well as atrial fibrillation.

Fans were quick to response to Chaleson's cause of death, with many offering up theories.

charleson cause of death
Source: ABC

The soap opera star spent almost 50 years on 'General Hospital.'

One person suggested: "Maybe she had a seizure and sustained blunt force trauma when she fell..." and another said, "Hope she went easy and is in a safe place now."

"Poor Leslie! I hope your passing was peaceful," a user added.

Last month, General Hospital's program’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, announced Charleson passing with an emotional statement.

He said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."

"I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time," Valentini added.

Charleson's began her role as Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera in 1977, spending nearly 50 years on the show and logging more than 2,000 episodes.

She also reeled in four Daytime Emmy nominations during her lengthy run.

leslie charleson dead final years
Source: MEGA

The actress is said to have suffered multiple falls in recent years before her death.

Charleson left the program in December 2023 due to health issues.

"... Although she’d be welcome back to the show with open arms, it’s unlikely she’ll ever return," a source said at the time.

However, another insider claimed Charleson left the show to focus on her family and friends.

They said: "She's coming up on her 45th anniversary on the show this summer and the word is she’s planning to announce her retirement to coincide with the milestone.

"She's just turned 77, and as much as she loves this job it’s a big commitment. She’s starting to look to the future and she wants to devote more time to her home, pets, reading, lunches with friends and travel."

The insider added: "It’s going to be very hard to say goodbye to all the wonderful people who’ve been like family, but she’s ready!"

charleson cause of death
Source: ABC

Charleson started with 'General Hospital' in 1977 before leaving in December 2023.

Besides General Hospital, Charleson also appeared in other soap operas including A Flame in the Wind, As the World Turns, and Love Is a Many Splendored Thing.

Charleson made cameos in other popular TV shows as well including Friends.

