Mystery Shrouds 'General Hospital' Star Leslie Charleson's Tragic Death As Cause of Passing is Revealed As 'Blunt Head Trauma'

He said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."

"I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time," Valentini added.

Charleson's began her role as Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera in 1977, spending nearly 50 years on the show and logging more than 2,000 episodes.

She also reeled in four Daytime Emmy nominations during her lengthy run.