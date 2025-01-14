EXCLUSIVE: Late 'General Hospital' Star Leslie Charleson's Poignant Last Years — The Real Reason She Quit Soap Before Her Death Aged 79

Before Leslie Charleson's death at age 79, the iconic actress decided to step away from her role on the longest-running soap opera, General Hospital. RadarOnline.com can reveal the real reason the star decided to finally pull the plug after nearly five decades and many Daytime Emmy nominations.

After spending 45 years on General Hospital, Charleson decided to start a new chapter in her life. According to sources, the soap queen has decided to walk away from her character on the show, Monica Quartermaine, to spend more time with friends and focus on hobbies.

The source explained: "She's coming up on her 45th anniversary on the show this summer and the word is she’s planning to announce her retirement to coincide with the milestone. "She's just turned 77, and as much as she loves this job it’s a big commitment. She’s starting to look to the future and she wants to devote more time to her home, pets, reading, lunches with friends and travel. "It’s going to be very hard to say goodbye to all the wonderful people who’ve been like family, but she’s ready!"

On Sunday, the program’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, announced Charleson passed away at age 79. He wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. "I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time."

During her time on the show, Charleson's performances earned her four Daytime Emmy nominations. Charleson started the role in 1977 and continued as a cast member on the show for nearly five decades, appearing in more than 2,000 episodes.

Prior to joining the General Hospital cast, she also starred in several other soap operas and made a handful of appearances on the most popular television shows. Other soap opera roles included A Flame in the Wind, As the World Turns and Love Is a Many Splendored Thing. As for other television appearances, she had guest roles on The Rockford Files and Friends.