Fired 'General Hospital' Star Ingo Rademacher Claims New Evidence Should Command a Trial Against ABC as He Drags Co-Star Steve Burton Into Legal Drama

The fired actor's lawyer released a statement and claimed: "Judge Goorvitch credited ABC's evidence that the political animus that the General Hospital producers showed toward Ingo was irrelevant because, like other people, including GH actor Steve Burton, it simply could not accommodate Ingo's objection to COVID-19 vaccination and fired him only for that reason.

"That argument was always specious. But it carries even less weight now, given the newly discovered evidence that ABC re-hired (Burton) for General Hospital but did not re-hire Ingo.

"This new evidence is compelling. It undermines ABC's argument that the political animus the GH producers showed toward Ingo did not matter. It confirms Ingo's argument that ABC intended to get rid of him — to recast his character — which preceded the COVID vaccination policy. It is additional evidence from which a jury could disbelieve ABC's explanation and rule in Ingo's favor.

"As the new year dawns, the Court should take this opportunity to grant a new trial based on the newly discovered evidence regarding ABC's re-hiring of (Burton) and set the case for a jury trial on the wrongful termination claim."