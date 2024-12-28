Fired 'General Hospital' Star Ingo Rademacher Claims New Evidence Should Command a Trial Against ABC as He Drags Co-Star Steve Burton Into Legal Drama
Ingo Rademacher has demanded the court reopen his lawsuit against ABC following his dismissal from General Hospital, dragging his former costar Steve Burton into the legal battle.
The soap opera star claimed to have new evidence he believes the judge should review, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 53-year-old actor sued ABC over the network's vaccine mandate during the pandemic, which resulted in his termination from the long-standing show after 25 years due to his refusal to comply.
Rademacher accused ABC of religious discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and violation of privacy. The network claimed Ingo's firing was purely due to health reasons, not his religious beliefs.
In June 2023, ABC defeated the lawsuit, but the soap opera actor appealed the decision.
ABC also fired Burton, 54, for refusing to follow the network's vaccine mandate. However, in his motion to the judge, Rademacher pointed out how his co-star was re-hired to return to General Hospital in January 2024.
Ingo's lawyer argued, "ABC's re-hiring of Mr. Burton undermines its argument that Ingo's political beliefs did not play any role in its decision to fire him — to 'recast' his role — in 2021."
Rademacher said he discovered emails and texts from General Hospital producers slamming him over his political beliefs.
The fired actor's lawyer released a statement and claimed: "Judge Goorvitch credited ABC's evidence that the political animus that the General Hospital producers showed toward Ingo was irrelevant because, like other people, including GH actor Steve Burton, it simply could not accommodate Ingo's objection to COVID-19 vaccination and fired him only for that reason.
"That argument was always specious. But it carries even less weight now, given the newly discovered evidence that ABC re-hired (Burton) for General Hospital but did not re-hire Ingo.
"This new evidence is compelling. It undermines ABC's argument that the political animus the GH producers showed toward Ingo did not matter. It confirms Ingo's argument that ABC intended to get rid of him — to recast his character — which preceded the COVID vaccination policy. It is additional evidence from which a jury could disbelieve ABC's explanation and rule in Ingo's favor.
"As the new year dawns, the Court should take this opportunity to grant a new trial based on the newly discovered evidence regarding ABC's re-hiring of (Burton) and set the case for a jury trial on the wrongful termination claim."
In Rademacher's motion, the actor claimed he reached a three-year deal in 2018 to return after a short hiatus.
He said the network offered to pay him $2,900 per episode in the first year, $3,1000 in the second year and $3,300 by the third year. The deal was allegedly signed in February 2019.
Ingo said he spoke out during the 2020 election for Donald Trump and claimed General Hospital's producers "trashed talked" his views in private as his storylines began to fall to the wayside.