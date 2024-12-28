Elon Musk Mocked for Acting Like A 'Toddler' After Tesla Owner Rages 'F--- Yourself In The Face' at Trump Supporters As H-1B Visa Debate Intensifies

The Tesla billionaire took to X on Friday, December 27, and wrote: "The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.

"Take a big step back and F--- YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot comprehend."

Bannon took to Gettr and mocked Musk for his comments: "Someone please notify 'Child Protective Services' — need to do a 'wellness check' on this toddler."