Elon Musk

Elon Musk Mocked for Acting Like A 'Toddler' After Tesla Owner Rages 'F--- Yourself In The Face' at Trump Supporters As H-1B Visa Debate Intensifies

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk was criticized for

Dec. 28 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Elon Musk has faced a wave of criticism from several other Donald Trump supporters over his stance on the use of H-1B work visas and the capabilities of American workers.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Musk and Republican political strategist Steve Bannon engaged in a heated debate over their differing perspectives regarding immigration policies and the role of foreign-born professionals in the U.S. labor market.

elon musk ridiculed toddler social media push back maga hb work visas
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon compared Elon Musk to a 'toddler'.

The Tesla billionaire took to X on Friday, December 27, and wrote: "The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.

"Take a big step back and F--- YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot comprehend."

Bannon took to Gettr and mocked Musk for his comments: "Someone please notify 'Child Protective Services' — need to do a 'wellness check' on this toddler."

Source: @elonmusk/x
Bannon argued that H-1B visas are used as "tools" by the tech industry in an effort to drive wages down.

He called out Musk and wrote: "Bring.It.Dude — All of It."

On his "War Room" podcast, Bannon referred to tech leaders like Musk as "on the spectrum" and incapable of taking criticism.

He said: "The nerds... they're not deep in social skills."

elon musk ridiculed toddler social media push back maga hb work visas
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk supports H-1B work visas.

Musk has taken things a step further, being accused of going back on his promise of X being a free speech haven as a number of his critics were stripped of their verification badges and locked out of their Twitter accounts after they accused Musk of pushing immigration views that go directly against Trump's America First agenda.

The billionaire wrote: "Those contemptible fools must be removed from the Republican Party, root and stem."

elon musk ridiculed toddler social media push back maga hb work visas
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will head the Department of Government Efficiency.

Laura Loomer, a Make America Great Again activist, took to X and wrote: "Read the room! Elon Musk. You bought your way into MAGA 5 minutes ago after Trump almost had his head blown off in Butler. Remember when you voted for Biden and propped up Governor Ron DeSantis and you said Trump was too old?

"We all know you only donated your money so you could influence immigration policy and protect your buddy Xi Jinping."

Loomer's X verification checkmark was later removed from the Musk-owned platform.

Source: @VivekGRamaswamy/x

Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency partner Vivek Ramaswamy were both attacked by Trump supporters with their recent comments on American workers and support for H-1B work visas, specifically to fill tech jobs in the United States.

Musk previously endorsed a post calling American workers too "r-------" to perform high-skilled tech jobs.

In a lengthy post to X, Ramaswamy accused the United States of valuing "mediocrity over excellence for way too long".

He blamed decadeslong cultural trends as the reason "top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over 'native' Americans". He claimed the decline of U.S. citizens choosing to pursue engineering stemmed from the popularity of '90s shows like Boy Meets World and the celebration of the "jock over the valedictorian" and "the prom queen over the math olympiad champ".

