Trump Fans Turn On Elon Musk and Accuse Him of 'Removing X Checkmarks as Retaliation' After Billionaire Gets Brutal Backlash Over Visa Dispute

Earlier this week, Musk said American tech companies need "double" the amount of "super talented engineers" they have today, and explained: "Think of this like a pro sports team: if you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be. That enables the whole TEAM to win."

The 53-year-old continued in a separate post on X: "OF COURSE my companies and I would prefer to hire Americans and we DO, as that is MUCH easier than going through the incredibly painful and slow work visa process.

"HOWEVER, there is a dire shortage of extremely talented and motivated engineers in America."