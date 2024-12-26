Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Sizzles in Tight Red Dress at Mar-a-Lago Party Despite His Family's Fears over 'Attention-Seeking' Socialite's Intentions
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend has continued to force her way into his family despite her unknown intentions.
Bettina Anderson was sure to turn heads in her tight red dress as she attended Trump's famous Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago alongside the president-elect's son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anderson took to Instagram just one day after Christmas to show off the dress she wore at the holiday event as she posed for a mirror selfie, her jewelry and flashy watch on full display.
Photos from the party confirm Trump Jr., 46, sat next to Anderson, 37, a few seats away from the president-elect, his wife Melania, and their 18-year-old son Barron, as the family all enjoyed their meals and seemed to be in conversation.
Trump Jr. and Anderson were recently seen packing the PDA during a hot date in Florida inside Palm Beach's Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center, one of many outings together.
All this comes as the socialite's sudden appearance has left some in the family worried about what her true attentions are dating Trump's eldest son.
A source said: "It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago, but to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."
Other insiders close claim Anderson is using Trump Jr. as part of her "social ladder climbing".
"We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family," the source said.
The couple were first spotted together on a brunch date in August – even though he was said to be engaged at the time to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle. Earlier this month, Trump announced he was selecting Guilfoyle as the ambassador to Greece in an unexpected move.
Meanwhile, Trump Jr. spent another lavish night with Anderson in Florida, as onlookers noted how they looked "smitten" with each other while holding hands and laughing.
Insiders previously claimed the pair have been spending a lot of time at Anderson's town house as of late.
Following one of Trump Jr. and Anderson's early public appearances together, other sources claimed he and Guilfoyle would "never make it to the altar".
They said: "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras. The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over.”
Anderson – who is expected to be at Inauguration Day – has left some concerned due to her big-time party girl reputation in Palm Beach. Insiders believe she is trying to use the Trump Jr. as a "stepping stone" to reach "bigger fish" – such as Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, who has been stuck to the president-elect for weeks.
Anderson, a model, is also known by some in Palm Beach as someone who regularly dates wealthy older men in order to get closer to the upper class lifestyle.