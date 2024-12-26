Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Sizzles in Tight Red Dress at Mar-a-Lago Party Despite His Family's Fears over 'Attention-Seeking' Socialite's Intentions

Split photo of Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA; @BETTINA_ANDERSON/INSTAGRAM

The couple were seen sitting close to one another while at the festive party.

Dec. 26 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend has continued to force her way into his family despite her unknown intentions.

Bettina Anderson was sure to turn heads in her tight red dress as she attended Trump's famous Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago alongside the president-elect's son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
trump jr girlfriend bettina anderson dress mar a lago party
Source: @BETTINA_ANDERSON/INSTAGRAM

Anderson rocked a bold red dress for the Trump family's Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago.

Article continues below advertisement

Anderson took to Instagram just one day after Christmas to show off the dress she wore at the holiday event as she posed for a mirror selfie, her jewelry and flashy watch on full display.

Photos from the party confirm Trump Jr., 46, sat next to Anderson, 37, a few seats away from the president-elect, his wife Melania, and their 18-year-old son Barron, as the family all enjoyed their meals and seemed to be in conversation.

Trump Jr. and Anderson were recently seen packing the PDA during a hot date in Florida inside Palm Beach's Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center, one of many outings together.

All this comes as the socialite's sudden appearance has left some in the family worried about what her true attentions are dating Trump's eldest son.

Article continues below advertisement
trump jr girlfriend bettina anderson dress mar a lago party
Source: @PATRIOTTAKES/X

Anderson was caught sitting next to Trump Jr., a few seats from the president-elect.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago, but to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."

Other insiders close claim Anderson is using Trump Jr. as part of her "social ladder climbing".

"We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family," the source said.

Article continues below advertisement
end donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle engagement blindsided intimate bettina anderson
Source: MEGA

Trump Jr. has seemingly broken things off with Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple were first spotted together on a brunch date in August – even though he was said to be engaged at the time to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle. Earlier this month, Trump announced he was selecting Guilfoyle as the ambassador to Greece in an unexpected move.

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. spent another lavish night with Anderson in Florida, as onlookers noted how they looked "smitten" with each other while holding hands and laughing.

Insiders previously claimed the pair have been spending a lot of time at Anderson's town house as of late.

Article continues below advertisement
who is donald trump jrs alleged mistress bettina anderson
Source: MEGA; @BETTINA_ANDERSON/INSTAGRAM

The couple have yet to confirm their relationship.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

'Go to Hell': Donald Trump Fires Off on Death Row Inmates Granted Clemency by Joe Biden, Calls Out 'Radical Left' in Bizarre Christmas Message

hudson joseph meek dead baby driver actor

'Baby Driver' Star Hudson Joseph Meek Dead at 16 After Falling Out of Moving Car — 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Article continues below advertisement

Following one of Trump Jr. and Anderson's early public appearances together, other sources claimed he and Guilfoyle would "never make it to the altar".

They said: "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras. The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over.”

Anderson – who is expected to be at Inauguration Day – has left some concerned due to her big-time party girl reputation in Palm Beach. Insiders believe she is trying to use the Trump Jr. as a "stepping stone" to reach "bigger fish" – such as Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, who has been stuck to the president-elect for weeks.

Anderson, a model, is also known by some in Palm Beach as someone who regularly dates wealthy older men in order to get closer to the upper class lifestyle.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.