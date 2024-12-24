'A New Level of Trouble': Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Is 'Using' Him and Will Ruin Family Brand As Socialite to 'Attend Inauguration Day'

The two also headed to Italy to enjoy themselves after news of their potential relationship broke.

Anderson, who is expected to attend Inauguration Day, documented the vacation on her Instagram Stories, as she took a nighttime gondola ride in Venice, and also relaxed at her hotel.

Trump Jr. and Anderson were first spotted together on a brunch date in August – even though the president's first-born was engaged at the time to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Witnesses said the two were flirty during a brunch date that did not appear to be for "business purposes", adding it was clear the two had been intimate with each other.

Trump Jr. and Gulifoyle broke off their engagement just three months after Trump Jr. was first spotted getting cozy with Anderson, with his dad stepping in to smooth things over by naming Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece.