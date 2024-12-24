'A New Level of Trouble': Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Is 'Using' Him and Will Ruin Family Brand As Socialite to 'Attend Inauguration Day'
Donald Trump Jr.'s new flame, Bettina Anderson, has left those close to him concerned she's simply using him to climb the social ladder.
The duo have been seen packing the PDA and loved-up, but some believe Anderson isn't exactly the one for Trump Jr. especially knowing her reputation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: "It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago, but to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."
Other insiders close to Trump Jr. claim Anderson is using the 46-year-old in the latest move in her "social ladder climbing".
"We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family," the insider said.
Despite the concern from his pals, it has not stopped the couple as earlier this month they were at a Florida hotspot – and neither attempted to conceal their PDA.
The two also headed to Italy to enjoy themselves after news of their potential relationship broke.
Anderson, who is expected to attend Inauguration Day, documented the vacation on her Instagram Stories, as she took a nighttime gondola ride in Venice, and also relaxed at her hotel.
Trump Jr. and Anderson were first spotted together on a brunch date in August – even though the president's first-born was engaged at the time to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Witnesses said the two were flirty during a brunch date that did not appear to be for "business purposes", adding it was clear the two had been intimate with each other.
Trump Jr. and Gulifoyle broke off their engagement just three months after Trump Jr. was first spotted getting cozy with Anderson, with his dad stepping in to smooth things over by naming Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece.
Earlier this month, Trump Jr. was caught once more as he treated Anderson to a lavish birthday dinner in Florida.
The duo was said to be in no rush and stayed at the restaurant for nearly two hours, with onlookers adding how they looked "smitten" with each other while holding hands and laughing.
Insiders further claimed Trump Jr. and Anderson have been spending a lot of time at the philanthropist's townhouse as of late, further raising eyebrows about their seemingly close relationship.
Eyewitnesses dismissed the notion of an earlier meeting being for business purposes as they noted the flirtatious nature between the pair – and recalled Anderson kissing Trump Jr. at least three times.
One witness said: "She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her.
"They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."
The witness further insisted: "They were definitely on a date" before clarifying, "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic – and you could tell they were intimate with each other".
Another source echoed the claim and said Anderson rubbed Trump Jr.'s thigh at one point during the lunch.
I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach", an insider added.