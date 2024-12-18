Elon Musk Slammed For $100M Backing of 'Fascist, Loony Bin' Right-Wing Party After Crunch Talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate: 'It's Terrifying And Dangerous'

Farage, 60, said they had discussed money and there will be "ongoing negotiations" with the tech billionaire, 53, who later claimed on X it is "time for massive Reform in Britain".

A potential $100M donation would overshadow the money received by all other rival parties and may spark a seismic shake-up in British politics.

Farage also met vice-president elect J.D. Vance at Mar-A-Lago, posting an image on social media and offering to help the Labour Party, who are currently in power, with "contacts" in the new Trump administration.