Elon Musk Slammed For $100M Backing of 'Fascist, Loony Bin' Right-Wing Party After Crunch Talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate: 'It's Terrifying And Dangerous'

Elon Musk met with right-wing party leader Nigel Farage at Mar-A-Lago amid talks of a $100million donation.

Dec. 18 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Elon Musk has been slammed over claims he's set to give a right-wing political party in the UK a $100million donation.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Tesla boss met with Reform party leader Nigel Farage at Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence on Monday to discuss a potential link-up.

Farage, 60, said they had discussed money and there will be "ongoing negotiations" with the tech billionaire, 53, who later claimed on X it is "time for massive Reform in Britain".

A potential $100M donation would overshadow the money received by all other rival parties and may spark a seismic shake-up in British politics.

Farage also met vice-president elect J.D. Vance at Mar-A-Lago, posting an image on social media and offering to help the Labour Party, who are currently in power, with "contacts" in the new Trump administration.

Speaking about the meeting, Farage said: "Inevitably, following such intense media speculation, the issue of money was discussed, and there will be ongoing negotiations on that score."

Farage described his hour-long meeting with Musk on Monday as "great" and "historic", saying he and party treasurer, British billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy, had "learned a great deal about the Trump ground game".

He added: "We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together."

However, social media users weren't quite so enthusiastic at the prospect of Farage and Musk joining forces.

Taking to X, one commented: "The way Nigel Farage is pandering to Elon Musk is baffling," while another wrote: "Elon Musk is sticking his nose into UK politics. Among other things, he’ll use two-tier Farage to banish every woman out of parliament. His dream is to have America ruled by men and to influence the UK to do the same."

A third added: "Elon Musk and Nigel Farage. Terrifying and dangerous."

Farage has previously suggested he could be a bridge between British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Trump due to his friendship with the U.S. president-elect.

He said: "I have always said I will help this Government with contacts.

"It isn't just President Trump and the incoming vice president, but I have known large numbers of the cabinet for many years.

"I will always do what is in the national interest and renewing our strong ties with America after four years of Joe Biden can only be a good thing for our country."

Musk is reported to have spent more than $250million supporting Trump's re-election campaign, focused on increasing turnout in key states.

He has since been named as one of the two heads of a new cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency in the incoming Trump administration.

The visit is at least the fourth time Farage has travelled to America since July

He has previously criticised American political figures for getting involved in British politics, saying then-president Barack Obama had "behaved disgracefully" by suggesting the UK would be "at the back of the queue" for a U.S trade deal if it voted for Brexit.

