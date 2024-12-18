Read 'CEO Assassin' Luigi Mangione's Mother's Shocking Statement About His State of Mind As He Faces First-Degree Murder Charge
Luigi Mangione's mother's shocking statement about her son has been released after he was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that on December 17th, a New York grand jury has indicted the 26-year-old on murder and terrorism charges just a few weeks after the slaying of the CEO outside a Manhattan hotel.
During a press conference discussing Mangione's indictment in the December 4 killing of Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan, Joseph Kenny, NYPD chief of detectives, revealed the 26-year-old mother’s alleged comment about her son.
After the photos were first released of the suspect, his mother, Kathleen, told authorities that she wasn't sure if that was her son, but it "might be something that she could see him doing."
Kenny further explained that Mangione's mother filed a missing persons report for her son in San Francisco on November 18th.
According to past reports, she allegedly had not spoken to her son since July.
Authorities received a tip that the missing person might be the suspect they were searching for and called his mother.
According to Kenny, a San Francisco police sergeant working on the missing person case that was filed saw the photo of the suspect the NYPD was searching for and contacted the FBI's San Francisco field office.
He revealed that the "tip was forwarded to us close to 45 hours after the incident took place."
Kenny said at the press conference: "It was one of four tips that they had received that day, and they were vetting it. They had a conversation where she didn't indicate that it was her son in the photograph, but she said it might be something that she could see him doing."
Before the information about Mangione was forwarded to the NYPD, he was taken in for questioning.
On December 9th, he was busted after a customer recognized the suspected shooter at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania.
While he was being questioned, police found the alleged gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.
The suspect's alleged manifesto included remarks about "parasitic" health insurance companies.
He also mentioned that the United States has the most expensive healthcare system in the world.
According to reports, the note also included a line about Mangione acting alone in the disturbing murder.
The note allegedly said: "To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone."
After Mangione's arrest was announced, his family released a statement saying they were "shocked and devastated."
It continued: "Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news."
Mangione is currently in custody at a Pennsylvania state prison after he was denied bail on Tuesday.
In Pennsylvania, he faces charges, which include allegedly possessing a "ghost gun."
New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during Tuesday's media briefing: "This was a senseless act of violence. It was a cold and calculated crime that stole a life and put New Yorkers at risk. We don’t celebrate murders, and we don’t lionize the killing of anyone."
Tisch added that any attempt to rationalize the brutal murder is "vile, reckless, and offensive."