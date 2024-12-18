Beloved CBS Anchor Ana Orsini's Tragic Cause of Death Revealed After She Died Suddenly at Age 28
Beloved Arizona television news anchor Ana Orsini died after suffering a brain aneurysm, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The morning anchor for Tucson-based CBS affiliate KOLD was just 28 years old.
Tributes have been pouring in since the sad announcement. Orsini had only been at the station for a little more than a year, but she clearly made a lasting impact on viewers and colleagues.
Co-anchor Carsyn Currier broke down in tears on-air when she shared the tough news: "Ana had been here at 13 News since June of 2023, and we are devastated by this loss."
As her emotions got the best of her, fellow anchor Tyler Butler stepped in to continue: "We had the opportunity to work with her every day, and we do want you to know that what you saw with her on-air, the funny, crazy person she was - she was just like that off camera and more so."
The station also aired a touching video eulogy for Orsini.
The outpouring of love and emotion continued online, where Butler expounded: "Ana was a force of nature. I keep thinking about how at times, I'd make a self-deprecating joke and she'd snap, 'Hey! Don't talk about my friend like that!' Her genuine care for everyone around her will be missed."
He earlier advised fans: "Please take a moment today to think about Ana. A time she made you laugh or think about something in a different way. She was too young, but we can remember her always. For years to come, we’ll be repeating her mantra. 'Let the women do the work!'"
According to her station biography: "There are many places Ana once called 'home,' but she always knew Arizona was where she wanted to end up."
Online, viewers and mourners flooded her final Facebook post with sympathy.
Under a photo she shared of a missing dog, one person commented: "Ana, you were a sweet, funny ray of sunshine in the morning. You will be missed."
Another shared: "Your bright light and spirit remain. Thank you for helping animals. Thank you for doing the work. May time and memories help comfort your circle."
While a third added: "Rest in peace (Ana), Arizona sure lost an amazing soul."
A lengthy tribute on the station's website describes Orsini as a "peanut-butter M&M-loving, platform-Ugg-wearing, pink-or-purple Stanley-toting ray of sunshine, even at 4:00 in the morning."
Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, Orsini started her college career at the University of Arizona before eventually graduating with a degree in journalism in 2018 from Texas A&M.
Her career began that same year in Lubbock, Texas, where she worked as an anchor and general assignment reporter. The "highlight" of her time in Texas was said to be her creation of a "Pet of the Day" segment - and she was a big supporter of local animal shelters wherever she landed.
Orsini was a proud pet owner herself and had her own rescue dog named Harley.
In honor of Orsini's memory, her family requested: "Please donate to your local animal shelter — Ana never met a dog she didn’t love!"