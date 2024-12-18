Beloved CBS Anchor Ana Orsini's Tragic Cause of Death Revealed After She Died Suddenly at Age 28

Tributes have been pouring in since the sad announcement. Orsini had only been at the station for a little more than a year, but she clearly made a lasting impact on viewers and colleagues.

Co-anchor Carsyn Currier broke down in tears on-air when she shared the tough news: "Ana had been here at 13 News since June of 2023, and we are devastated by this loss."

As her emotions got the best of her, fellow anchor Tyler Butler stepped in to continue: "We had the opportunity to work with her every day, and we do want you to know that what you saw with her on-air, the funny, crazy person she was - she was just like that off camera and more so."

The station also aired a touching video eulogy for Orsini.