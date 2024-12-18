Warped Wisconsin School Shooter Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow's 'Target' Revealed — As Survivor's Mom Tells How Psycho Teen Stomped Around in Combat Boots and Pounded Energy Drinks

On Monday, the 15-year-old killed a student, a teacher, and then herself at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. Six others were injured in the shooting, with two left in "life-threatening" condition.

Lyndsay O'Connor, whose kids were at the school during the shooting, revealed just how much more tragic the incident could have been, as Rupnow walked right past her daughter Mackenzie's classroom, but continued on to the study hall where she eventually opened fire.

O'Connor told Wisconsin Right Now: "Mackenzie said she walked by our door; she went to that room", and speculated the absent study hall teacher may have been the teen's target.