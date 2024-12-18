Princess Diana's Former Astrologer Issues Brutal New Year Warning to King Charles, 76, as He 'Loses' Battle With Undisclosed Form of Cancer

Princess Diana's former astrologer has unsettlingly advised King Charles to tread carefully in the year ahead as he fights cancer. Following his health scare in 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal the 76-year-old king is predicted to have a year full of "ups and downs" and face major setbacks that will leave him frustrated at times.

Source: MEGA Astrologer Debbie Frank said Charles should 'pace himself' at the start of 2025 to ensure a smooth recovery.

Astrologer Debbie Frank warned the king to "pace himself" for a smoother return to normalcy in 2025, suggesting more travel should be part of his plan. Charles, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, has remained optimistic throughout treatments and is planning to take things "one day at a time".

Source: MEGA The king has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer since February 2024.

Frank said: "After facing a serious health issue in 2024, the monarch continues his ups and downs in 2025. He will grab the highs, giving them his all, and then feel frustrated at some setbacks. Both he and Camilla are slightly on the back foot as 2024 draws to a close." She specifically advised the king to "cut back" from late February to early March, with the expectation that by late spring, he would be eager to "pursue his dreams" and get back to traveling.

Frank also highlighted how Saturn will challenge Charles in 2024, particularly in May, urging him to confront his limitations. By early June, the planets will remind him of his boundaries. Despite setbacks over the summer, the astrologer believes he will experience a surge of energy by December.

After beginning treatment and reducing his royal duties following his diagnosis, Charles prioritized his recovery and has since resumed many royal duties – including a successful tour of Australia and Samoa. Buckingham Palace has also confirmed his full schedule of engagements and overseas travel for 2025.

A Palace spokesperson said: "We're now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high point for us, knowing that we can think in those terms." Looking back on tour, they shared it greatly enhanced "his spirits, his mood, and his recovery", crediting much of this positive shift to Queen Camilla's presence, who was described as someone who "keeps it real".

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly 'gearing up' to take over the throne.

Despite optimistic plans for next year, reports say Prince William and Kate Middleton have been "quietly preparing" to assume the roles of king and queen "sooner" than anticipated. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith revealed William and Kate, both 42, have recently been taking on more duties as Charles deals with the effects of his cancer treatments.

Smith explained: "Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment. "As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected."

An insider said there's now a feeling of "calm before the storm" surrounding the Prince and Princess of Wales. They explained: "They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now."

The update comes just days after RadarOnline.com revealed Charles was "doing as much as possible" while still undergoing treatments. Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said: "He has kept going, and you get the impression he's been doing as much as he physically can. I wonder if his doctors might privately be a bit annoyed that he hasn't rested as much as he could have."

Source: MEGA Charles reportedly worked more days than William in 2024, despite undergoing cancer treatments.

Charles, however, reportedly worked more days than William in 2024 – even through his health challenges. According to records, William undertook engagements for 71 days, but Charles worked for 118 days. Charles took January through April off to focus on his treatment, but he still was able to prioritize the monarchy.