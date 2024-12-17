Copycat Attack? Wisconsin School Shooter Natalie Rupnow, 15, Displays Eerie Link To Columbine Killer Eric Harris 25 Years after High School Massacre

At approximately 11:19 a.m. on April 20, 1999, Klebold, 17, and Harris, 18 opened fire inside Columbine High School, slaughtering 12 students and one teacher, and wounding 23 others before killing themselves.

Wearing black trench coats, the two murdered 10 students in the library, where the pair later committed suicide. The motives behind their massacre continue to be debated to this day.

During the ensuing investigation, it was discovered Harris had a special affection for KMFDM, also known as Kein Mehrheit Für Die Mitleid, which loosely translates to "no pity for the majority."

Lyrics to KMFDM songs "Son of a Gun," "Stray Bullet" and "Waste" were spotted on Harris' personal website, and there is speculation the shooting was timed to coincide with the group's release of their album Adios.