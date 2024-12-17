Kim Kardashian Rips Off Raquel Welch's 'One Million Years BC' Look And Flashes Masses of Underboob to Plug New Faux Fur 'Winter Heat' Range
Kim Kardashian has been accused of ripping off Rachel Welch's iconic fur bikini look from the 1967 movie One Million Years BC.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the striking similarities between the two styles haven't gone unnoticed by fans of the reality star, who posed up in the furry two-piece to promote her new winter SKIMS campaign.
Taking to X, one user wrote: "This is so '60s. Remember Raquel Welch did it in that prehistoric movie?' while another added, "This is Raquel in One Million Years BC and I love it."
The look has been borrowed many times in the past by stars including Heidi Klum, Emily Ratajkowski, and Teresa Giudice.
The image of Welch became so iconic it turned into one of Hollywood most famous pin-up posters.
The major difference between the two looks is Kardashian’s bikini top appears far smaller, managing to show cleavage, side boob, and bottom boob all at the same time.
The 44-year-old brunette was showing off her blonde locks as she posed in pin-up styles. And she didn't just spark comparisons with Welch, as fans also pointed out her likeness to singer Beyoncé.
"I thought you were Beyoncé," said one follower while another snapped: "Thought it was Beyoncé for a second."
A third fan noted: "I thought this was Beyonce or Ciara," referring to another singer.
While a separate fan thought Kardashian was impersonating Colombian singer Shakira.
Last week Kardashian said she is hoping to bring SKIMS to the runway.
The reality TV star's shapewear brand has been going strong since she launched it back in 2019.
Kardashian is now looking to the future and hopes to eventually create a SKIMS fashion show.
Karashian said: "I can absolutely see us doing a show, not like a regularly on the fashion schedule show, but maybe something a little bit more unique.
"It would have to be an experience more than a regular show, but I would never rule anything out."
The mother-of-four went on to insist she's very hands-on with her brand and even though she doesn't design every piece, she makes sure each item gets her approval.
She explained: "I know every single product that we have, I have fit every single product that we have coming out. And I know if there is something that slid by me, that I didn't get the final approval on from the detail on the stitching.
"And while I don't design everything for me ... if I can, I try to at some point, even if I'm just in my closet, show people how I would wear it versus how it was styled on someone else.
"I love always showing our hosiery and shapewear. I think it's really important, because I wear shapewear with everything, and I think before (Skims) — it's not that it wasn't accepted — it just wasn't cool."
She added: "Even if you think this sheer dress you need to go get it lined, no you don't. Just wear shapewear underneath and it'll do the job."