Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Glamor > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Rips Off Raquel Welch's 'One Million Years BC' Look And Flashes Masses of Underboob to Plug New Faux Fur 'Winter Heat' Range

Split photo of Kim Kardashian, Raquel Welch
Source: SKIMS;HAMMER FILMS PRODUCTIONS/SEVEN ARTS

Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign has sparked comparisons with Raquel Welch in 1967 movie 'One Million Years BC.'

Dec. 17 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian has been accused of ripping off Rachel Welch's iconic fur bikini look from the 1967 movie One Million Years BC.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the striking similarities between the two styles haven't gone unnoticed by fans of the reality star, who posed up in the furry two-piece to promote her new winter SKIMS campaign.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian shows major cleavage skimms
Source: SKIMS

Kardashian posed in several pin-up styles in her shoot for new winter range of clothing brand SKIMS which she hopes to take to the catwalk.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to X, one user wrote: "This is so '60s. Remember Raquel Welch did it in that prehistoric movie?' while another added, "This is Raquel in One Million Years BC and I love it."

The look has been borrowed many times in the past by stars including Heidi Klum, Emily Ratajkowski, and Teresa Giudice.

The image of Welch became so iconic it turned into one of Hollywood most famous pin-up posters.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian shows major cleavage skimms
Source: SKIMS

Some fans claimed Kardashian also looked like singer Beyoncé and Colombian superstar Shakira.

Article continues below advertisement

The major difference between the two looks is Kardashian’s bikini top appears far smaller, managing to show cleavage, side boob, and bottom boob all at the same time.

The 44-year-old brunette was showing off her blonde locks as she posed in pin-up styles. And she didn't just spark comparisons with Welch, as fans also pointed out her likeness to singer Beyoncé.

"I thought you were Beyoncé," said one follower while another snapped: "Thought it was Beyoncé for a second."

A third fan noted: "I thought this was Beyonce or Ciara," referring to another singer.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian shows major cleavage skimms
Source: SKIMS

Kardashian's shapewear brand has been going from strength-to-strength since she launched it back in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

While a separate fan thought Kardashian was impersonating Colombian singer Shakira.

Last week Kardashian said she is hoping to bring SKIMS to the runway.

The reality TV star's shapewear brand has been going strong since she launched it back in 2019.

Kardashian is now looking to the future and hopes to eventually create a SKIMS fashion show.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian shows major cleavage skimms
Source: SKIMS

The reality star insists she is very hands-on with her brand and ensures every design gets her approval.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON GLAMOUR
Split photo of Kim Kardashian before and after

Kim Kardashian's Curves Out of Fashion: Women Now Going Natural with Realistic Breast Implants and Vampire Blood Facelifts, Top Plastic Surgeons Reveal

Composite photos of Lindsay Lohan

Secrets Behind Ex-Wildchild Lindsay Lohan's '$300K' Fresh New Face Revealed As She Heads for 40: 'She’s Aging Backwards!'

Article continues below advertisement

Karashian said: "I can absolutely see us doing a show, not like a regularly on the fashion schedule show, but maybe something a little bit more unique.

"It would have to be an experience more than a regular show, but I would never rule anything out."

The mother-of-four went on to insist she's very hands-on with her brand and even though she doesn't design every piece, she makes sure each item gets her approval.

She explained: "I know every single product that we have, I have fit every single product that we have coming out. And I know if there is something that slid by me, that I didn't get the final approval on from the detail on the stitching.

"And while I don't design everything for me ... if I can, I try to at some point, even if I'm just in my closet, show people how I would wear it versus how it was styled on someone else.

"I love always showing our hosiery and shapewear. I think it's really important, because I wear shapewear with everything, and I think before (Skims) — it's not that it wasn't accepted — it just wasn't cool."

She added: "Even if you think this sheer dress you need to go get it lined, no you don't. Just wear shapewear underneath and it'll do the job."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.