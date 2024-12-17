Luigi Mangione Indicted for First-Degree Murder and 'Act of Terrorism' in Fatal Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Luigi Mangione has been indicted for first-degree murder just weeks after the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a New York grand jury has indicted the 26-year-old on terrorism charges on December 17th, just a few weeks after the slaying of the CEO outside a Manhattan hotel.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said: "We allege that Luigi Mangione carried out the brazen, targeted, and fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
"This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice."
The 26-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder – which, in most cases in New York, is reserved for specific incidents such as the murder of police officers, murder-for-hire, killing a witness, as well as acts of terrorism.
The New York State Supreme Court indictment also charged the 26-year-old with two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as a killing in the act of terrorism.
Mangione is also facing charges of possessing weapons and forged instruments.
Mangione is still incarcerated in Pennsylvania, which is where he has been located after he was busted by police on December 9th after a customer recognized the suspected shooter.
While he was being questioned, police found the alleged gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.
The suspect's alleged manifesto included remarks about "parasitic" health insurance companies and expressed disdain for corporate greed and power.
He also mentioned that the United States has the most expensive health care system in the world.
While a motive still has yet to be confirmed by authorities, police believe it had to do with Mangione's opinions towards corporate America.
According to reports, the note also included a line about Mangione acting alone in the disturbing murder.
The note allegedly said: "To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone."
New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during Tuesday's media briefing: "This was a senseless act of violence. It was a cold and calculated crime that stole a life and put New Yorkers at risk. We don’t celebrate murders, and we don’t lionize the killing of anyone."
Tisch added that any attempt to rationalize the brutal murder is "vile, reckless, and offensive."
Shortly after Mangione was named as the suspect and his photos circulated on social media, the 26-year-old received a lot of praise and fans.
His lawyer, Tom Dickey, previously revealed that his staff had received numerous emails from people offering to pay for Mangione's legal bills.
Dickey said he hadn't seen the offers himself, but his staff informed him that "people are doing that."
But the lawyer claimed he "probably wouldn't" accept the offers.
Many social media users ran to TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter to praise the 26-year-old after he was named the suspect.
One user tweeted: "Luigi Mangione may have murdered in cold blood, but boy, he’s hot."
Another wrote: "It's been confirmed the suspect is in fact hot, please free Luigi Mangione. Even if he did it, he didn’t."