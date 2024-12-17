D.B. Cooper Mystery Finally Solved — How the FBI Have Known Identity of Skyjacker For Years… And Killed Him When He Escaped Prison!

According to former FBI bureau chief in Salt Lake City, Russell P. Calame, Cooper was actually a Mormon from Provo, Utah, named Richard McCoy Jr., who was also a decorated Vietnam War hero.

Calame claims McCoy was even able to pull off a second skyjacking just five months after the infamous Cooper parachuted out of a plane with $200,000, some of which was later found partially buried on a riverbank. However, unlike Cooper, McCoy was actually caught and ended up behind bars.

After breaking out of Lewisburg Penitentiary in Pennsylvania with a handmade gun on August 10, 1974, McCoy – who had told authorities he would "escape" – died in a shootout with FBI agents at age 31.

Calame said: "When you look at the D.B. Cooper skyjacking and the second one, there are something like two dozen similarities so striking it’s unbelievable."