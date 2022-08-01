Inside The Mystery Surrounding D.B. Cooper & The Skyjacking Of Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305

On the night before Thanksgiving in 1971, Cooper hijacked Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 - a Boeing 727 owned and operated by Northwest Orient Airlines - while it was flying from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, Washington.

After getting onboard the short 30-minute flight, Cooper - who bought his ticket using cash and using the name Dan Cooper - handed a note to female flight attendant Florence Schaffner who was sitting directly behind him.

"Miss, you'd better look at that note," Cooper reportedly told the flight attendant after she dropped the note into her purse without reading it. "I have a bomb."