Trump Set to Enter White House as First Convicted Felon President After Scandal-Dogged Republican Loses Latest Bid to Have Hush Money Case Tossed Out

Trump was initially scheduled to be sentenced in the case in late November; however, his shocking election victory led Judge Juan Merchan to indefinitely postpone his sentencing date. Prosecutors agreed the president-elect would not be sentenced while in office but argued his criminal conviction should stand.

Prosecutors said the sentencing could be delayed or modified, but throwing out the conviction altogether would be an "extreme remedy".

On Monday, December 16, Merchan ruled the charges would not be dismissed after Trump's lawyers argued his conviction should be tossed out because he was elected president.

Merchan centered his 41-page ruling on whether or not presidential immunity could be applied in the case, as Trump's lawyers argued, after the Supreme Court ruled the president should have broad immunity for official acts while in office.