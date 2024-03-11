Pump The Brakes: Trump Attempts to Delay NY Hush Money Trial Until After Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity
Donald Trump's legal team filed a motion seeking to delay the start of his New York criminal trial until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the scope of presidential immunity in a separate court case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled GOP frontrunner took action to push back the March 25 trial date by several weeks, if not months pertaining to hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records for reimbursements he made to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen who was accused of sending the money to Daniels. The former president pleaded not guilty.
Jury selection is set to begin on March 25.
According to the motion viewed by RadarOnline.com, "Donald J. Trump respectfully submits this motion (1) for an adjournment of the trial pending review of the scope of the presidential immunity doctrine in Trump v. United States, which the Supreme Court agreed to hear on February 28, 2024, and is scheduled to be argued before the Court on April 25, 2024; and (2) to preclude evidence of President Trump's official acts at trial based on presidential immunity."
Per his legal team, Trump said those immunity claims should prohibit prosecutors in the Manhattan case from using some of the evidence they intend to introduce at trial which is from after he became commander-in-chief.
Legal reporter Adam Klasfeld explained that all charges relate to Trump's reimbursements to Cohen "which occurred mostly during his presidency — and were allegedly covered up with falsified invoices, ledger entries and checks."
He highlighted that this particular filing seems to challenge "what evidence from this time" can be used against him.
- Final Countdown: GOP Frontrunner Trump Could Receive Verdict in D.C. Criminal Case Days Before Election
- Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Felony Counts In Hush Money Indictment, Including Falsifying Business Records & Conspiracy
- 'Outrageous Conduct': Trump Argues Jack Smith Should Be Held in Contempt and Pay Attorney Fees in Jan. 6 Case
The motion reads, "Moreover, while it is clear that the People intend to offer documents and testimony relating to the period in 2017 when President Trump was in office, they have not provided sufficiently specific notice of the nature and extent of that evidence to allow President Trump or the Court to distinguish between personal and official acts."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Judge Juan Merchan has not yet responded to the request to delay the trial until after the Supreme Court issues its ruling.