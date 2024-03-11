Pump The Brakes: Trump Attempts to Delay NY Hush Money Trial Until After Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records for reimbursements he made to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen who was accused of sending the money to Daniels. The former president pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is set to begin on March 25.

According to the motion viewed by RadarOnline.com, "Donald J. Trump respectfully submits this motion (1) for an adjournment of the trial pending review of the scope of the presidential immunity doctrine in Trump v. United States, which the Supreme Court agreed to hear on February 28, 2024, and is scheduled to be argued before the Court on April 25, 2024; and (2) to preclude evidence of President Trump's official acts at trial based on presidential immunity."