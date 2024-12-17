Gilgo Beach 'Serial Killer' Rex Heuermann Charged in Killing of Seventh Woman 24 Years After Victim's Partial Remains Were Found as Suspect Denies Murder
The suspect in the Gilgo beach, Long Island serial killings has now been charged with the murder of a seventh victim 24 years ago.
Rex Heuermann was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder for the death of Valerie Mack, whose partial remains were discovered in 2000 on eastern Long Island in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 60-year-old Heuermann was back in court Tuesday to face the new charges. He brazenly told a judge: "Your honor, I am not guilty of any of these charges."
His attorney, Michael Brown, said he was shocked by the new charges, and backed up the declaration, saying he was "adamant that (Heuermann) did not do these crimes."
Mack was a 24-year-old mother from Philadelphia who was also working as an escort before she disappeared. Parts of her remains were originally found by a group of hunters in a wooded area. However, there was not enough at the time to establish an identity.
In April 2011, Mack’s skull, hands, and right foot were discovered east of Gilgo Beach in Suffolk County, just a little over a mile away from the site where the remains of Jessica Taylor – whom Heuermann is also accused of killing – were found, according to court documents.
After several years with little progress, detectives in 2020 were able to use DNA from human hair found on the body's left wrist to establish the remains were Mack.
Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse Tuesday, Attorney Gloria Allred, who already represents several of the family members of Heuermann’s alleged victims, presented red roses to Mack’s parents.
Allred said: "We want the family to know they are not alone in their grief."
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney added: "The Mack family is emblematic of the other families in this case, who have steadfast stood by their loved ones and zealously guarded their memories."
Heuermann was arrested on July 13, 2023, and has been charged with the murders of Jessica Taylor in 2003 and Sandra Costilla in 1993.
He was also previously charged with the 2010 deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; Amber Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, RadarOnline.com reported.
Earlier this summer, officials disclosed that the murders were all well-orchestrated according to Heuermann's own "planning document."
This file included sections such as "Things to Remember" and "Lessons Learned," shedding light on the meticulous planning of the grisly slayings.
Suffolk County prosecutors unveiled that Heuermann, a New York City architect and family man, meticulously recorded the details of his vicious murders spanning back to 1993.
This included the decapitation and mutilation of victims, with additional charges recently added in connection to the slaying and dismemberment of more individuals.
One of the most chilling aspects of the planning document was Heuermann's indication to keep killing, with references to "next time," revealing his prior experience and the changes he envisaged for upcoming crimes.
The file meticulously detailed preparatory measures and disturbing notes on "body prep" and the selection of victims.