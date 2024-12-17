Gilgo Beach 'Serial Killer' Rex Heuermann Charged in Killing of Seventh Woman 24 Years After Victim's Partial Remains Were Found as Suspect Denies Murder

Mack was a 24-year-old mother from Philadelphia who was also working as an escort before she disappeared. Parts of her remains were originally found by a group of hunters in a wooded area. However, there was not enough at the time to establish an identity.

In April 2011, Mack’s skull, hands, and right foot were discovered east of Gilgo Beach in Suffolk County, just a little over a mile away from the site where the remains of Jessica Taylor – whom Heuermann is also accused of killing – were found, according to court documents.

After several years with little progress, detectives in 2020 were able to use DNA from human hair found on the body's left wrist to establish the remains were Mack.