U.S. Drones Hysteria Latest: Conspiracy Theory Links Devices to Missing Ukraine Warheads as Speculation Reaches Fever Pitch
The mysterious drones over the United States the last month have kicked off conspiracy theories – with one linking the objects to missing Ukraine warheads.
John Ferguson, the CEO of Saxon Aerospace, offered up this theory and noted conversations with government officials and a person claiming to have handled one, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ferguson explained on Instagram: "Back in the 1980s, Ronald Reagan had dismantled the nuclear program with Russia and there were countless nuclear missiles that were disarmed and disposed of.
"I believe there were over 80 nuclear warheads that were in Ukraine that came up missing. We don't know where they are. Maybe somebody does but nobody really knows where these are and I speak with some high-level government officials on this stuff."
"We all know that the US government is pushing to get into a war with Russia. We all feel it. We all see it," he added.
Ferguson also claimed he spoke to someone who was able to get their hands on a "nuclear warhead".
He said: "I spoke to a gentleman a few months ago who was trying to raise an alarm to the highest levels of our government – which, they had their ears closed – about this one particular nuclear warhead that he physically put his hands on. He physically touched this warhead that was left over from Ukraine.
"He knew that that thing was headed towards the United States. And everyone knows that the United States government – this administration – is pushing to get into a war with Russia.”
The drones have been spotted in the skies at night, as Ferguson claimed the drones could be trying to “smell” a “gas leak” or “radioactive material” on the ground, and added, "The only reason why you would ever fly an unmanned aircraft at night is if you’re looking for something."
On Sunday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed the drones in the sky, and said the federal government has "deployed additional resources, personnel, technology" to help track down the source of the machines.
Appearing on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Mayorkas admitted: "Some of those drone sightings are, in fact, drones. Some are manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones and we do see duplicative reporting, but there's no question that drones are being sighted."
Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump was very vocal when it came to suggesting what he thinks the government should do, raging on Truth Social to "shoot them down".
The 78-year-old said also believes the government knows exactly what the drones are all about, telling reporters on Monday: "The government knows what is happening. Our military knows where they took off from."
The controversial politician added: "They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason they don’t want to comment. And I think they’d be better off saying what it is.
"Our military knows and our president knows and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense."
Despite his concern over the drones – which have been spotted in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and even Florida – Trump doesn't think they pose a threat.
He said: "I can’t imagine it’s the enemy because if it’s the enemy, they’d blast them. Something strange is going on and for some reason they don’t want to tell the people."