Trump at Center of Conspiracy Nuts' Hysterical 'Project Blue Beam' Theory — Which Is Gripping U.S. Amid 'Population Control' Drone Sightings Across Nation
A close advisor to President-elect Donald Trump has claimed the nationwide drone sightings are linked to a terrifying government conspiracy theory.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Charlie Kirk, 31, a conservative political activist, took to X on Friday, December 13, to claim America is "f-----" as he suggested the recent mass drone sightings are part of "Project Blue Beam".
Kirk shared in all caps: "WE ARE F-----. THE DRONES ARE PROJECT BLUE BEAM.
"LOOK FOR VIDS OF THEM TRANSFORMING FROM BALLS OF LIGHT TO PLANES WHEN FILMED TO SEE FOR YOURSELF. THE GOVERNMENT IS NOT INVESTIGATING. THEY ARE DOING THIS. WHATEVER YOU SEE IN THE COMING DAYS IS NOT GOOD."
Project Blue Beam, a conspiracy theory that originated in the 1990s, claims global elites, including governmental and military entities, are plotting to fabricate celestial events using sophisticated technology to manipulate the world's population.
The wild theory has found traction again online as Trump supporters such as Kirk claim the US government is staging an "alien invasion" as an excuse to impose authoritarian rule.
Amid the growing uncertainty and speculation surrounding the mysterious drones, the Biden administration's silence has created a void that conspiracy theories, like Project Blue Beam, have readily filled for online conspiracy theorists.
Trump called for urgent action, taking to the Truth Social platform to write: "Mystery drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without our government's knowledge? I don't think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!"
Gordon Chang, a senior writer at the Gatestone Institute and an expert on Chinese affairs, claimed the drones appeared to be "highly sophisticated" and suggested amateurs weren't controlling them.
Chang appeared on Fox Business soon after the drone sighting and said: "These activities are too large and well-organized to be the work of hobbyists.
"That leaves foreign powers. It could be Iran in connection with China, but clearly, somebody is trying to divert our attention. What really worries me is what they might be doing elsewhere. We could very well get hit."
The Biden administration and the Pentagon have failed to provide clarity on the origin or purpose of the drones, leading to several critics questioning how such incidents can remain unresolved in the modern era of advanced surveillance.
One conspiracy theorist on X shared: "Here's what I think. The drones are from our government. Our government is going to use this whole drone situation to give themselves more power through legislation and/or the creation of some new three letter agency which will also strip more rights & money away from us."
Another X user commented: "I heard they're already wanting to expand FISA to cover additional tracking technology."
A third person joked: "Elon Musk and his drones are terrorizing the citizens of New Jersey with Project Blue Beam."