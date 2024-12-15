Trump at Center of Conspiracy Nuts' Hysterical 'Project Blue Beam' Theory — Which Is Gripping U.S. Amid 'Population Control' Drone Sightings Across Nation

Kirk shared in all caps: "WE ARE F-----. THE DRONES ARE PROJECT BLUE BEAM.

"LOOK FOR VIDS OF THEM TRANSFORMING FROM BALLS OF LIGHT TO PLANES WHEN FILMED TO SEE FOR YOURSELF. THE GOVERNMENT IS NOT INVESTIGATING. THEY ARE DOING THIS. WHATEVER YOU SEE IN THE COMING DAYS IS NOT GOOD."

Project Blue Beam, a conspiracy theory that originated in the 1990s, claims global elites, including governmental and military entities, are plotting to fabricate celestial events using sophisticated technology to manipulate the world's population.

The wild theory has found traction again online as Trump supporters such as Kirk claim the US government is staging an "alien invasion" as an excuse to impose authoritarian rule.