Jamie Foxx, 57, Recovering at the Hospital Needing Stitches After Glass Was Thrown at Him During Dinner Brawl
Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital after a glass was thrown at him during a birthday dinner brawl at a Beverly Hills restaurant.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the police were called to the high-end L.A. restaurant Mr. Chow around 10 PM after a fight broke out inside.
The 56-year-old actor was part of the scuffle. However, by the time authorities arrived on the scene, Foxx had already left.
A spokesperson for the Oscar-winner actor said: "Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands."
Law enforcement will reportedly reach out to him for further clarification.
A witness claimed customers at another table were being "rude and vulgar" to the actor, and he asked them to stop since his family was present.
Foxx had been at the restaurant with his family, including his daughters Corinne and Anelise, as well as his former partner, Kristin Grannis. The star was seen arriving at the popular dining spot earlier that evening.
This incident took place days after Foxx publicly addressed the health scare that put him in the hospital earlier this year.
In his latest Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was..., the movie star recalled how a headache on April 11 led to him being unconscious for several weeks.
He jokingly remembered asking a friend for aspirin, only to realize later that his condition was far more serious. He claimed: "I don't remember 20 days."
The Django Unchained actor's sister Deidra Dixon stepped in and brought him to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, where doctors discovered he had a brain bleed and was at risk of dying if not treated immediately.
Foxx said his sister's "hunch" and "constant prayers" during the operation saved his life.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Foxx is being lined up as a prosecution witness to nail Sean 'Diddy' Combs after investigators were alerted about a stash of explosive footage he filmed at the disgraced music mogul's infamous parties.
His name is on their investigation sheet after a video surfaced in which he claimed: "I started following him. So I followed him the whole time. I remember watching Puff at the Beverly Hills Hotel. I'm filming this, and it's a pool party and it's ridiculous."
There was already speculation surrounding Diddy allegedly trying to "gag" the Ray actor by causing his hospitalization in 2023.
TMZ reported on the spokesperson's statement and alleged fight.