Jamie Foxx, 57, Recovering at the Hospital Needing Stitches After Glass Was Thrown at Him During Dinner Brawl

This incident took place days after Foxx publicly addressed the health scare that put him in the hospital earlier this year.

In his latest Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was..., the movie star recalled how a headache on April 11 led to him being unconscious for several weeks.

He jokingly remembered asking a friend for aspirin, only to realize later that his condition was far more serious. He claimed: "I don't remember 20 days."

The Django Unchained actor's sister Deidra Dixon stepped in and brought him to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, where doctors discovered he had a brain bleed and was at risk of dying if not treated immediately.

Foxx said his sister's "hunch" and "constant prayers" during the operation saved his life.