'Diddy' to Stay Locked Up Until His Trial After 'Sex Beast' Rapper, 55, Dramatically Ditched Bail Bid — But Now He Has a Laptop
Sean 'Diddy' Combs will remain behind bars until his trial in May 2025 after deciding not to pursue bail further.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul will have access to a laptop while he remains behind bars following a decree signed by a federal judge.
According to court documents, Combs, also known as P Diddy, has opted to forego attempts at temporary release before his trial. Despite three previous bail denials, he will remain detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, New York.
Combs is accused of leading a "criminal enterprise," allegedly using coercion and threats to manipulate individuals to satisfy his sexual interests and conceal his actions.
The artist has vehemently denied all charges, including racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking, fraud, and transportation for prostitution.
Concerns have emerged regarding Combs' access to a laptop in jail. Although permitted in designated areas, its use is restricted from taking or storing notes.
The judge's decree stated: "The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM."
Combs' laptop will be allowed in his unit's visiting room and his VTC room. However, the laptop is not to be used "to take or store notes".
Diddy's lawyers raised objections about the limitations on the laptop, claiming that the government aimed to monitor his handwritten notes, leading to alleged breaches of confidentiality.
The legal team further accused prosecutors of obtaining privileged attorney-client information from Combs' cell, jeopardizing his defense strategies and rights under the Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments.
The ongoing legal battles have intensified with the mounting number of civil suits, with more than 30 cases filed against the music icon, many citing sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1990s.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs is facing multiple new sexual assault lawsuits from three unnamed accusers. These individuals claim that Diddy drugged and raped them in incidents that happened much more recently than previously reported claims.
The lawsuits were filed by a New York-based attorney, detailing similar accounts from the unnamed plaintiffs who claim they were drugged and sodomized by Combs, with the earliest incident dating back to 2019.
All three share a common pattern where they accepted drinks from Combs, became disoriented, lost consciousness and woke up to the alleged assaults.
The rapper's legal team released a statement following the new lawsuit, stating: "These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."