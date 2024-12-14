'Diddy' to Stay Locked Up Until His Trial After 'Sex Beast' Rapper, 55, Dramatically Ditched Bail Bid — But Now He Has a Laptop

According to court documents, Combs, also known as P Diddy, has opted to forego attempts at temporary release before his trial. Despite three previous bail denials, he will remain detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, New York.

Combs is accused of leading a "criminal enterprise," allegedly using coercion and threats to manipulate individuals to satisfy his sexual interests and conceal his actions.

The artist has vehemently denied all charges, including racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking, fraud, and transportation for prostitution.

Concerns have emerged regarding Combs' access to a laptop in jail. Although permitted in designated areas, its use is restricted from taking or storing notes.