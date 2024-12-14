Sad Sir Paul McCartney's Grief-Stricken Last Days: 82-Year-Old Beatle Opens Heart About Why He Constantly Weeps Over Old Track With John Lennon

McCartney has been incorporating Now and Then into every set of his "Got Back" world tour.

The senior performer said: "It's really great. When you introduce a new song, even though it's an old song, like 'Now and Then', the first reaction is, people aren't quite sure what it is or what you're doing.

"But during the run of the concerts, they get the idea. The word gets out on the internet, you know. So now the reaction is really strong, and for us, it's great to play because it's a nice song to play, and for me, it's particularly great because it's a John song. And so it's very emotional for me.

"I love it. I love doing it, and the audience seem to love it too."