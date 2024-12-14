Sad Sir Paul McCartney's Grief-Stricken Last Days: 82-Year-Old Beatle Opens Heart About Why He Constantly Weeps Over Old Track With John Lennon
Sir Paul McCartney surprised his fans by performing the Beatles song Now and Then live with none other than his late bandmate, John Lennon, singing alongside him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the recent unexpected and emotional reunion took place during the 82-year-old singer's massive world tour.
McCartney has been incorporating Now and Then into every set of his "Got Back" world tour.
The senior performer said: "It's really great. When you introduce a new song, even though it's an old song, like 'Now and Then', the first reaction is, people aren't quite sure what it is or what you're doing.
"But during the run of the concerts, they get the idea. The word gets out on the internet, you know. So now the reaction is really strong, and for us, it's great to play because it's a nice song to play, and for me, it's particularly great because it's a John song. And so it's very emotional for me.
"I love it. I love doing it, and the audience seem to love it too."
The performance featured McCartney on vocals and guitar harmonizing with Lennon on vocals and piano, leaving the audience in awe.
This event marked the first time McCartney and Lennon "performed" on stage in over 50 years since The Beatles disbanded in 1970.
Despite Lennon's tragic passing in 1980, the two musical legends were able to sing together once again in 2024.
The reunion has generated a wave of nostalgia and celebration among music enthusiasts, with many taking to social media to express their astonishment and admiration for the historic moment.
The hashtag #McCartneyLennonReunion has been trending on various platforms such as X and BlueSky.
Fans and critics alike have praised the seamless integration of the live performance, hailing it as a "groundbreaking achievement" in the realm of music and technology.
The event has also reignited discussions about The Beatles' enduring legacy and their music's timeless appeal.
Paul shared: "Manchester is like, you know, next to my old hometown. It's a great city, and we love it really. So that's going to be good to be there. And then London, we finish it up around Christmas time. So that's exciting.
"We're looking forward to London, and then that will finish this tour, and we'll all be very glad to have a nice Christmas holiday."
Sources close to the Beatle claimed he still has a passion for live performances, spoiling fans with a nearly three-hour-long show featuring a massive 35-song setlist each night.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said: "The audiences in South America are insanely wonderful. And they are so keen and crazy that we have a party every time we play to them. So it's been great."