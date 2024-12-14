Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Paul McCartney

Sad Sir Paul McCartney's Grief-Stricken Last Days: 82-Year-Old Beatle Opens Heart About Why He Constantly Weeps Over Old Track With John Lennon

Composite photo of Paul McCartney and John Lennon
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney performs alongside his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon on tour.

Dec. 14 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sir Paul McCartney surprised his fans by performing the Beatles song Now and Then live with none other than his late bandmate, John Lennon, singing alongside him.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the recent unexpected and emotional reunion took place during the 82-year-old singer's massive world tour.

Article continues below advertisement
sir paul mccartney grief constantly weeps old track john lennon
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney is in the middle of his 'Got Back' world tour.

Article continues below advertisement

McCartney has been incorporating Now and Then into every set of his "Got Back" world tour.

The senior performer said: "It's really great. When you introduce a new song, even though it's an old song, like 'Now and Then', the first reaction is, people aren't quite sure what it is or what you're doing.

"But during the run of the concerts, they get the idea. The word gets out on the internet, you know. So now the reaction is really strong, and for us, it's great to play because it's a nice song to play, and for me, it's particularly great because it's a John song. And so it's very emotional for me.

"I love it. I love doing it, and the audience seem to love it too."

Article continues below advertisement
sir paul mccartney grief constantly weeps old track john lennon
Source: MEGA

The Beatles broke up over 50 years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

The performance featured McCartney on vocals and guitar harmonizing with Lennon on vocals and piano, leaving the audience in awe.

This event marked the first time McCartney and Lennon "performed" on stage in over 50 years since The Beatles disbanded in 1970.

Despite Lennon's tragic passing in 1980, the two musical legends were able to sing together once again in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
sir paul mccartney grief constantly weeps old track john lennon
Source: MEGA

The Beatles were considered one of the greatest bands in history.

Article continues below advertisement

The reunion has generated a wave of nostalgia and celebration among music enthusiasts, with many taking to social media to express their astonishment and admiration for the historic moment.

The hashtag #McCartneyLennonReunion has been trending on various platforms such as X and BlueSky.

Fans and critics alike have praised the seamless integration of the live performance, hailing it as a "groundbreaking achievement" in the realm of music and technology.

The event has also reignited discussions about The Beatles' enduring legacy and their music's timeless appeal.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
megan fox mgk split brian austin green

Megan Fox Break-Up War! Actress' Ex Machine Gun Kelly Issued With Brutal Takedown From her Former Husband Brian Austin Green

Split photo of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Beyoncé Fans Outraged Over Forbes Dumping Rape-Accused Husband Jay-Z's Last Name From Her Listing as One of 2024's Most Powerful Women

Article continues below advertisement
sir paul mccartney grief constantly weeps old track john lennon
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney gets emotional listening to John Lennon's voice in 'Now and Then'.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Paul shared: "Manchester is like, you know, next to my old hometown. It's a great city, and we love it really. So that's going to be good to be there. And then London, we finish it up around Christmas time. So that's exciting.

"We're looking forward to London, and then that will finish this tour, and we'll all be very glad to have a nice Christmas holiday."

Sources close to the Beatle claimed he still has a passion for live performances, spoiling fans with a nearly three-hour-long show featuring a massive 35-song setlist each night.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said: "The audiences in South America are insanely wonderful. And they are so keen and crazy that we have a party every time we play to them. So it's been great."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.