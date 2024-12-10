Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Sir Paul McCartney's Son James Targeted by Twisted Trolls After Posting Video of Latest Singing Effort Online — 'Is He Learning Disabled?'

Sir Paul McCartney's son James has been targeted by twisted trolls after posting a video of his latest singing effort online.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 8:13 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sir Paul McCartney's son James has just released his latest song and his tuneless, bare-foot performance at the bottom of his garden has been savaged.

The musician took to Instagram to showcase Cherub but followers were greeted with McCartney junior dressed in a silk shirt and sat on a wall surrounded by trees as he inexpertly strummed his guitar and croaked out the lyrics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And trolls were quick to leave brutal reviews of the work by the 47-year-old.

One keyboard warrior said: "Just awful. Are you learning disabled or what?"

James' bare-foot performance at the bottom of his garden has been savaged.

Another added: "My ears are bleeding. Just what the heck this is all about?"

A third added: "This sucks... let's be honest if this was any one other than a McCartney this would be laughed off the screen."

Yet another said: "Sadly the apple seems to have fallen about a million miles from the tree."

A follower added: "I can't imagine the pressure of being the child of one of the greatest songwriters ever. I would become a lawyer or something."

McCartney told his 69,000 followers: "Here's a little acoustic rendition of my new song Cherub. You'll find the full version on my collection of songs Beautiful Nothing."

Dressed in a silk shirt and sitting on a wall surrounded by trees, McCartney junior took to Instagram to showcase 'Cherub'.

But he was told by another person: "The short version was enough for me. I'm out."

The musician now has three albums to his name but no commercial success.

As a child, he taught himself how to play guitar and piano and started experimenting with songwriting. He played guitar with his father on tour as well as on some of his albums. On his dad's solo albums Flaming Pie and Driving Rain, he played drums and guitars on a few tracks and co-wrote some of the songs with his parent.

But he didn’t pursue his own music career until he was in his 30s. "It’s hard to live up to The Beatles," he said of his father's iconic band.

The younger McCartney now has three albums to his name but no commercial success.

In fact, he actually used a stage name for a while to avoid the comparisons. "I started out playing under an alias because I wanted to start quietly," he told.

In 2010, the musician, whose mother Linda died in 1998, began to publicly share his music with the world, releasing his first EP, Available Light. Three years later, he put out his first full-length album, titled Me. His second album, The Blackberry Train, came out in 2016. Both LPs were co-produced by Paul.

And Beautiful Nothing came out this year.

McCartney used a stage name for a while to avoid comparisons with his father, Paul.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2013, he said his father has always been supportive of his musical pursuits: "He gives me a lot of encouragement, yeah. It’s fun."

The Beatle is dad to five children: Heather, Mary, Stella, Beatrice and James, and it’s a title the rock legend clearly treasures.

"As far as being a dad is concerned, I've always just tried to give my kids a bit of guidance if they seem to need it — but that was mainly when they were younger," he said in an interview last year. "Now that they are older, they're guiding me."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

