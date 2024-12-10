EXCLUSIVE: Sir Paul McCartney's Son James Targeted by Twisted Trolls After Posting Video of Latest Singing Effort Online — 'Is He Learning Disabled?'

Sir Paul McCartney's son James has just released his latest song and his tuneless, bare-foot performance at the bottom of his garden has been savaged.

The musician took to Instagram to showcase Cherub but followers were greeted with McCartney junior dressed in a silk shirt and sat on a wall surrounded by trees as he inexpertly strummed his guitar and croaked out the lyrics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And trolls were quick to leave brutal reviews of the work by the 47-year-old.

One keyboard warrior said: "Just awful. Are you learning disabled or what?"