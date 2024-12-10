Beyonce's Mammoth 2025 Tour and Christmas NFL Performance 'Hanging in Balance' After Shocking Claim Her Husband Jay-Z Raped 13-Year-Old Girl With 'Diddy'
Beyoncé's money-spinning 2025 tour and Christmas NFL performance are in jeopardy following husband Jay-Z's shock rape claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the diva, 43, may be forced to alter her plans, as her hip-hop star husband bids to fight off allegations he raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
The 99 Problems hitmaker, 55, was named in an anonymous lawsuit alleging he took turns in the attack with Diddy.
An unnamed female celebrity was also said to have been in the room at an MTV VMAs after-party in New York on September 7, 2000.
The lawsuit, filed against Diddy, 55, in October, was resubmitted on Sunday to also list Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z as a defendant.
The claims throw doubt on Beyonce’s planned Christmas Day comeback and huge 2025 tour.
She is due to perform at NFL’s festive clash between her hometown Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.
A source said: "Bey and Jay are one of the most dominant power couples on the globe so even though the claim has nothing to do with her, her name had already been dragged into online speculation.
"The plan was for Beyonce to perform a new song during her Christmas Day halftime show before kicking off a new era.
"Beyonce has Act III of her three act album saga to announce as well as a huge stadium tour."
Jay-Z asked for his accuser's request for anonymity to be denied or the case dismissed
His legal team claimed lawyer Tony Buzbee, who represents some alleged victims of Diddy, had waged an "extortionate plot".
They said he and the accuser had threatened to "unleash entirely fabricated and malicious allegations" against Jay-Z if he did not comply with their demands.
In a statement, on X, Jay-Z said: "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer'.
"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion.
"These allegations are so heinous that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?"
Referring to Beyoncé, 43, and their children Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-olds Rumi and Sir, he continued: "My only heartbreak is for my family.
"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will see the Press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence.
"Children should not have to endure such at their young age."
The claimant, named as Jane Doe, says she was given a drink which made her "woozy", then her attackers held her down and raped her.
