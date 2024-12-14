EXCLUSIVE: James Kennedy's Domestic Violence Arrest Warrant Accuses Him of Lifting and Throwing Victim to the Ground: 'Not Just a Misunderstanding'

Law enforcement claimed the altercation between Kennedy and the unnamed woman began as an argument and escalated when the reality TV star grabbed her.

Despite police not observing visible injuries on the woman, Kennedy was taken into custody following the incident.

A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department said they received a call on Tuesday, December 10, around 11:30 p.m. reporting Kennedy and an unnamed woman arguing.

The spokesperson said: "The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to (Kennedy's) arrest. (Kennedy) was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney's office."

Kennedy's arrest occurred shortly after he attended a holiday party hosted by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, accompanied by his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

A source claimed: "(Kennedy) was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way. He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude."