EXCLUSIVE: James Kennedy's Domestic Violence Arrest Warrant Accuses Him of Lifting and Throwing Victim to the Ground: 'Not Just a Misunderstanding'
Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence after he supposedly picked his girlfriend up and threw her to the ground.
Jamie Lynn, a friend of the VPR cast, shared the 32-year-old's arrest record on social media, uncovering new details about the arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lynne took to her Instagram Stories and shared the Burbank Police Daily Arrest Log, which said an officer responded to a call and found Kennedy and the woman inside the residence.
Their log entry detailed the woman's statement, indicating that Kennedy had physically assaulted her by picking her up and throwing her to the ground. Subsequently, Kennedy was arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery upon a spouse or co-habitant.
Lynne also wrote: "Not just a misunderstanding."
Law enforcement claimed the altercation between Kennedy and the unnamed woman began as an argument and escalated when the reality TV star grabbed her.
Despite police not observing visible injuries on the woman, Kennedy was taken into custody following the incident.
A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department said they received a call on Tuesday, December 10, around 11:30 p.m. reporting Kennedy and an unnamed woman arguing.
The spokesperson said: "The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to (Kennedy's) arrest. (Kennedy) was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney's office."
Kennedy's arrest occurred shortly after he attended a holiday party hosted by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, accompanied by his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.
A source claimed: "(Kennedy) was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way. He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude."
Kennedy's attorney, Scott Leemon, said: "We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James.
"We understand that there were no injuries, and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city's attorneys will decide not to file formal charges."
Sources revealed Kennedy was released after posting $20K bail.
Kennedy and Lewber have been together since January 2022, starting their relationship weeks after the VPR star split from his former fiancée, Rachel (Raquel) Leviss.
Despite having been sober for two years, Kennedy confirmed he started drinking again after his split from Leviss – saying on a February 2023 episode of Vanderpump Rules: "I learned a lot from not drinking those two years."
Kennedy was slated to play a show in Dallas, Texas, but it has since been removed from the venue's website.
The DJ also had three shows slated for January at the famous LIV Nightclub in the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, which appear to have been removed from the website's calendar as of Friday, December 13.