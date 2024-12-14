EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Creator Being Slated Across the World for Sleeping With 100 Men in ONE DAY Reveals It Was Actually 101… and Reveals 'Perfect Size' for a Man
OnlyFans model Lily Phillips admitted to sleeping with over 100 men in a single day as part of a content stunt for her platform.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 23-year-old model broke down in tears after completing the challenge, as she claimed the experience had taken an emotional toll on her.
During an interview with Jordan Smith on The Rebel Devils Podcast, a premium show for adult content creators, Lily claimed she actually slept with 101 guys in a single day.
She told Jordan: "I wasn't that sore. I think I was just made for taking c---. But, obviously, with the general public, like, most guys, in comparison to when I film with pros, are a lot smaller.
"So, I was pretty used to all the big c---- that the small ones didn't do much damage. And also, I didn't physically, like, actually, penetratively f--- 101. A lot of it was, like, o--- and stuff like that.
"But some guys, like, literally came just as I was taking their pants off, or, like, literally, two seconds in. I wanted them to have a good time. They clearly did, enjoyed themselves."
When she was asked about what the "perfect size" was for a guy, she revealed: "In size preference, probably, like, average, and quite, like a girthy, thick one."
Lily confessed to feeling "robotic" during the act and was overwhelmed with guilt for not providing the men with the experience they desired.
In the YouTube documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, she said: "I guess when you've promised something to people who support you it's kinda hard to let them down."
The emotional toll of the experience caused Lily to reflect on the negative aspects of such a large-scale sexual encounter.
She said: "Sometimes you just disassociate... it's not like normal s-- at all.
"In my head I can think of five, six guys, ten guys that I remember. And that's it. It's just weird, isn't it? If I didn't have the videos, I wouldn't have known that I'd done a hundred."
Social media was flooded with people commenting on the news of Lily's challenge, with many hurling insults at her while others called out the trolls for making sexist comments about her and other OnlyFans models.
One user on X shared a clip from the YouTube doc and wrote: "I need to talk about how not a single member of Lily Philips' team cared about her as a human being as much as the person documenting this whole thing is."
Another X user commented: "Failed parenting and a failed f------ society. The lads that were involved in this were a f------ disgrace too."
A third person shared: "It's funny how men are quick to shame women in the s-- industry, but refuse to acknowledge their role in keeping it alive."
In a warning to young girls looking to emulate her path, Lily expressed her concerns about the potential repercussions of such extreme actions. She acknowledged the physical and emotional strain involved in sleeping with multiple partners in a short timeframe, urging others to reconsider following in her footsteps.
The OnlyFans model said: "It's not for the weak girls, if I'm honest. It was hard. I don't know if I'd recommend it. It's a different feeling. It's just one in one out, it feels intense."