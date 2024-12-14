EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Creator Being Slated Across the World for Sleeping With 100 Men in ONE DAY Reveals It Was Actually 101… and Reveals 'Perfect Size' for a Man

During an interview with Jordan Smith on The Rebel Devils Podcast, a premium show for adult content creators, Lily claimed she actually slept with 101 guys in a single day.

She told Jordan: "I wasn't that sore. I think I was just made for taking c---. But, obviously, with the general public, like, most guys, in comparison to when I film with pros, are a lot smaller.

"So, I was pretty used to all the big c---- that the small ones didn't do much damage. And also, I didn't physically, like, actually, penetratively f--- 101. A lot of it was, like, o--- and stuff like that.

"But some guys, like, literally came just as I was taking their pants off, or, like, literally, two seconds in. I wanted them to have a good time. They clearly did, enjoyed themselves."

When she was asked about what the "perfect size" was for a guy, she revealed: "In size preference, probably, like, average, and quite, like a girthy, thick one."