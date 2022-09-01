Emotional Ivanka Trump Breaks Down On Phone Call One Month After Mother Ivana's Death As Mar-a-Lago Drama Intensifies

Ivanka is currently grieving the loss of her beloved mother, Ivana Trump, who died from a fall at her home on July 14. Less than one week after the socialite was found dead, her loved ones gathered for a "celebration of life" at the Upper East Side's St. Vincent Ferrer Church.

Meanwhile, her father, Donald Trump, is gearing up to face off with the Justice Department investigation over the removal and storage of government documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago club.

On top of that, Ivanka's husband, Jared, is recovering from a second thyroid cancer operation, which fortunately went well.