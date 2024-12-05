Dept. of Veteran Affairs Sex Scandal Explodes: Investigators Find Tenn. Official had Sex With 32 Coworkers and Bragged Online About Kinky Exploits
The Department of Veteran Affairs sex scandal has exploded as investigators discovered that one Tennessee official had sex with 32 coworkers and bragged about it on an online group forum.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the bombshell investigation that was launched over the summer after there were concerns of "a serious culture problem."
Following the internal investigation, one of the employees that resigned allegedly had sexual relationships with at least 32 different women who also worked there.
In addition, many of those women, as well as the man, bragged about their relations in an online group forum on a government communication portal.
VA officials are meant to use that method of communication to discuss veteran healthcare and facility operations.
According to Breitbart News sources, the investigation uncovered details regarding an orgy that included at least 12 officials who are employed at the facility.
It is still not known where the orgy occurred and at what time.
During the investigation, it was reported that at least two employes admitted to having sex on the VA hospital property.
A senior congressional aide told the site: “The fact that the culture would even allow this to happen in the first place is absolutely wild and it all starts at the top."
Following the bombshell investigation, the man who allegedly had sex with 32 different women resigned, as well as other officials.
In addition, the director of the Mountain Home facility resigned, and at least two other employees there.
Back in July, the House Committee on Veterans Affairs sent a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough asking him to launch an investigation into the allegations following concerns.
In August, after not hearing any response from the Biden administration official, Committee Chairman Michael Bost wrote another letter to McDonough.
In September, Bost wrote to McDonough that “whistleblowers have been in communication with Committee staff and provided further details on the allegations and information regarding additional allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and improper interpersonal relationships at the Mountain Home VA, which facility leadership allegedly did not address properly, that were previously unknown to Committee staff.”
He added: “This new information is extremely disturbing and leads the Committee to believe there may be a serious culture problem at the Mountain Home VA."
Sen. Marsha Blackburn vocalized her support for the bombshell investigation back in August.
Blackburn told a local media outlet: “The allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault at the VA Medical Center in Mountain Home are serious and disgusting, and American taxpayers deserve thorough and immediate answers from the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation.
“This is not the first time the VA has been the subject of scandal under the Biden-Harris administration, and any responsible parties must be held accountable."
