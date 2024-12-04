EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg, 53, Sparks Safety Warning Frenzy As He Claims to Have Lost 12Lbs After 63-HOUR Fast As He Continues Crazed Fitness Regime
Mark Wahlberg has left fans worried for his health after the actor took part in a 63-hour fast as part of his intense fitness routine.
Th 53-year-old boasted to have lost over 10 pounds due to the fast and showed off his abs despite raging at his wife for sharing a half-naked photo of himself just months earlier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The A-list took to Instagram and said: "Hour 60 in the fast", before lifting up his shirt and telling fans he was at "192 [pounds] and change" at the start of the fast and then showed off the scale at 180.
Wahlberg then flexed, showing off his muscles before the clip launched into a minute of intense workouts featuring the movie star and a friend.
Despite his excitement over the fast, some of Wahlberg's fans instead took to the comments section to express their concern over the "dangerous" process.
One person said: "... I would have a migraine by hour 5! 63 hours? Are you crazy?" and another begged, "You need to eat!"
A user asked: "I get the 24 hour fast. But why longer? For what?" while one fan said, "Is this healthy?"
It is not the first time the Hollywood star has given fans a look at his insane workout decisions.
Last month, Wahlberg was able to get a cart filled with bags of ice while in a hotel for a brutal ice bath. On the cart, a small notice read the ice was "being held for a VIP".
Wahlberg, wearing just shorts and sneakers, explained at the time: "Wow everywhere we go we be getting an ice bath. I stay living that cold life, lets load it up."
He continued: "That is a lot of ice there we're going to have to send some back and put some on ice for tomorrow. I love it".
While some fans were impressed by his workout stunt, Wahlberg's own wife, Rhea Durham, had other thoughts. She joked in the comments section: "Babe. So high maintenance."
Earlier this year, Wahlberg left fans in shock when he revealed he begins his daily workouts by hitting the gym at 2am, and showed off some of his tasks including pushups, leg presses, weight lifting, and other activities while most of the country slept.
In another video, Wahlberg explained what time he gets to bed in order to rise at such an early time.
He said: "What time do I go to bed? Eight hours of sleep, always. If I'm [up to go to] the gym at 1 that means I went to bed at 5pm. Do the math."
Wahlberg also explained his morning is highlighted by praying, showering, and then going to the gym. The Ted star revealed: "That's happening every single day. No more excuses. Get up and get it done. Let's go."
Meanwhile, the entertainer was said to be "livid" after his wife uploaded a shower photo during their vacation, showing off his bare bum.
A source said: "Even though the photo was up for just a short time, it was enough to make Mark livid.
"He’s extremely careful about what the public sees and what stays private. The last thing he wants is his naked bottom plastered all over the internet!"
The insider added: "While Rhea quickly deleted the image, the brief exposure caused tension — it’s a mistake she won’t be making again!"
