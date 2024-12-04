Home > News Missouri Death Row Inmate Uses Last Words To Make Stunning Apology Before Being Executed For Drug-Crazed Rape and Slaughter of 9-Year-Old Girl Whose Broken Body He Dumped in Sinkhole Source: FOX 2 St. Louis Collings raped and murdered 9-year-old Rowan Ford in 2007. By: Lauren McIver Dec. 4 2024, Published 6:43 p.m. ET

A Missouri death row inmate used his last words to make a stunning apology before he was executed for raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Christopher Collings, 49, shared his chilling final message before being put to death on Tuesday night.

Source: FOX 2 St. Louis Christopher Collings, 49, shared his final message before being put to death.

In his final moments, Collings stated: "Right or wrong I accept this situation for what it is. To anyone that I have hurt in this life I am sorry. I hope that you are able to get closure and move on. I hope to see you in heaven one day." Before he was pronounced dead at 6:10 PM, he had his final meal which was a bacon cheeseburger, breaded mushrooms, tater tots and a salad. Collings last visitor was spiritual advisor Rev. Kristen Leslie.

Source: FOX 2 St. Louis Collings lived with the young girl and her family for months.

Collings' attorney, Jeremy Weis, said in a statement: "We share Chris's desire that his death will provide a measure of closure for the victim's family and that the people hurt by him will be able to carry on. "What occurred today, though, was an act of vengeance, but it will not define Chris, nor will it be how we remember him."

On November 3, 2007, Collings raped and murdered 9-year-old Rowan Ford after he lived with her family for several months. According to past reports, Ford even considered him an uncle. Collings admitted he heavily drank and smoked marijuana before taking Ford to a camper where he brutally assaulted her. He strangled the young girl to death because he claimed that he "freaked out" when she saw his face. Collings proceeded to burn the rope, clothes he was wearing, as well as the bloody mattress. He then admitted he placed Ford in a sinkhole and her body was found days later on November 9.

Source: FOX 2 St. Louis Collings then admitted he placed Ford in a sinkhole and her body was found days later on November 9.

Ford' stepfather, David Spears, smoked and drank with Collings before the brutal crimes. After the 9-year-old's body was discovered — Collings, Spears and a third man were at the center of the investigation since they were the final people to see her.

According to court documents, Spears claimed to have been involved in Ford's murder — which Collings eventually denied. Spears claimed in the transcripts: "I choke her with it. I realize she's gone. She's... she's really gone." It was also claimed that Spears was the one to direct police to Ford's body. Spears pleaded to lesser charges and served seven years in prison. He was released in 2015.

Source: KSDK News On Monday, the Supreme Court and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson denied Collings clemency.