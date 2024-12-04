Liam Payne's Tragic Drug-Fueled Balcony Death Was a 'Wake-Up Call' for His One Direction Bandmates: 'They're All So Devastated'
Liam Payne's sudden death has served as a "wake-up call" for his surviving One Direction bandmates.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tragic circumstances of Payne's death at age 31 has shaken Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan to their core.
Since Payne died in a drug-fueled fall from this third-floor Buenos Aires hotel balcony on October 16, insiders said his once-close bandmates have re-evaluated their lives and relationships with each other.
In the years leading up to Payne's death, he openly spoke about his struggles with mental health, substance abuse – including a stint in rehab – as well as his friendships with his bandmates and how he regretted bashing some members during a previous interview, in which he spoke about being shoved up against a wall during a tense argument with one band member.
At Payne's funeral, held November 20 at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, the surviving One Direction members were devastated.
Tomlinson, 32, Malik, 31, Styles, 30, and Horan, 31, all appeared to be wrecked with grief.
As the two-month anniversary of Payne's death looms, an insider revealed his bandmates have rekindled their relationships with one another.
The source said: "(Liam's death) was a wake-up call for all of them.
"Prior, they kept in touch sporadically but didn't have close friendships at all."
The insider claimed in the wake of the singer's passing, the former boy band members pledged to work on their friendships with each other, which had apparently fallen to the wayside after the group announced their indefinite hiatus in January 2016.
They added: "They're all still mourning but are checking in on each other and feel closer than they have in years.
“It brought them back together."
Tragically, Payne's funeral was the first time the former bandmates reunited as a group since Malik left the band in 2015 to start his solo career.
While they each released their own statements in the aftermath of the father-of-one's death, they also released a joint statement.
The four members wrote: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing.
"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.
"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and the fans who loved him alongside us.
"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."
According to the insider, the five members were "in talks to do one last reunion show" prior to Payne's death, making his passing all the more tragic for fans.
Although those plans have since been put on hold, the surviving members are said to still be considering a reunion show in Payne's honor.
The source said: "The guys would love to do a tribute to Liam. They're all so devastated right now they can't even think about that as a legitimate project, but it has been discussed.
"Liam's death has caused the guys immense heartbreak."
