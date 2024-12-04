Liam Payne's Tragic Drug-Fueled Balcony Death Was a 'Wake-Up Call' for His One Direction Bandmates: 'They're All So Devastated'

In the years leading up to Payne's death, he openly spoke about his struggles with mental health, substance abuse – including a stint in rehab – as well as his friendships with his bandmates and how he regretted bashing some members during a previous interview, in which he spoke about being shoved up against a wall during a tense argument with one band member.

At Payne's funeral, held November 20 at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, the surviving One Direction members were devastated.

Tomlinson, 32, Malik, 31, Styles, 30, and Horan, 31, all appeared to be wrecked with grief.