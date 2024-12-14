Jay-Z Accuser Who Alleges Rapper and 'Diddy' Raped Her Aged 13 Comes Forward — And Admits to 'Inconsistencies' in Her Story
An Alabama woman who accused Jay-Z of raping her when she was 13 years old more than two decades ago has admitted to inconsistencies in her lawsuit against the rapper.
RadarOnline.com can reveal she struggled to recall key details and made errors in identifying locations and individuals present at the alleged incident.
The alleged victim, referred to as 'Jane Doe' in the lawsuit, accused hip-hop mogul Jay-Z of raping her when she was 13 years old at an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
The disturbing suit was refiled in the Southern District of New York, alleging that the assault took place at a drug-fueled house party after the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall. Doe claimed to have been drugged after being served a drink and attacked by Jay-Z along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, while an unnamed female celebrity watched.
During a recent interview with NBC News, Doe said: "Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me and route that I took to what happened to me. Not all of the faces there are as clear.
"So I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."
In the suit, the plaintiff said her father picked her up after the alleged sexual assault. However, the dad rebuked her claim.
Both musicians listed in the suit were also in entirely different locations described by the woman on the night of the incident, based on images from that evening.
Jay-Z vehemently denied the accusations, calling the complaint "false" and a "blackmail attempt." His lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the claim and make the accuser's identity public, citing the lack of factual basis in the lawsuit.
The rapper also criticized the plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee, for pursuing the case despite the inconsistencies in the victim's testimony.
In a statement, he said: "This incident didn't happen, and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press.
"True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn't realize it yet, but, soon."
Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, said in the latest motion: "These stunning revelations make clear that the complaint filed by plaintiffs' attorney, Anthony Buzbee, therefore had no factual basis whatsoever.
"Even Mr. Buzbee is walking back the complaint he put his name to – excusing these glaring inconsistencies by pointing the finger at the case being referred by another firm who allegedly vetted the story before sending to them. The heinous allegations against Mr. Carter are patently false."
The accuser's lawyer, Buzbee, claimed the case was referred to him by an outside agency that vetted the allegations and said: "Our client remains fiercely adamant that what she has stated is true, to the best of her memory.
"We will continue to vet her claims and collect corroborating data to the extent it exists. Because we have interrogated her intensely, she has even agreed to submit to a polygraph. I've never had a client suggest that before."