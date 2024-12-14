Jay-Z Accuser Who Alleges Rapper and 'Diddy' Raped Her Aged 13 Comes Forward — And Admits to 'Inconsistencies' in Her Story

The alleged victim, referred to as 'Jane Doe' in the lawsuit, accused hip-hop mogul Jay-Z of raping her when she was 13 years old at an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

The disturbing suit was refiled in the Southern District of New York, alleging that the assault took place at a drug-fueled house party after the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall. Doe claimed to have been drugged after being served a drink and attacked by Jay-Z along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

During a recent interview with NBC News, Doe said: "Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me and route that I took to what happened to me. Not all of the faces there are as clear.

"So I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."