Beyoncé Fans Outraged Over Forbes Dumping Rape-Accused Husband Jay-Z's Last Name From Her Listing as One of 2024's Most Powerful Women

Beyoncé fans blasted Forbes for dumping Jay-Z’s last name from the singer's title after his shocking rape accusation. RadarOnline.com can reveal just days after her husband's name was added to sexual assault allegations, Forbes named Beyoncé one of the year's most powerful women – but listed her as "Beyoncé Knowles" instead of "Beyoncé Knowles-Carter", sparking speculation.

Source: MEGA Some people thought Forbes was 'soft launching' the singer's name change following her husband's shock allegations this week.

The Halo hitmaker, who has been married to Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) since 2008, has many fans thinking she dropped her Carter surname after getting involved in her husband's recent controversy. Some thought the bold move by Forbes was a "soft launch name change" to "tease something new", while others criticized the publication for "forgetting" to finish her full name.

Source: MEGA Jay-Z was recently accused of raping a minor alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs during an afterparty in 2000.

One person said: "Nah don’t forget the Carter!!!" Another added: "What’s coming next, I’m intrigued !!!' and 'Everyone says hey, Ms. Knowles.'" Someone else asked: "My good sis where's your hyphen," as another assumed the singer "didn't want Carter associated with her now".

Some defended Beyoncé – claiming Forbes has always referred to her as "Beyoncé Knowles" – but this was contradicted by a September Forbes article that called her "Beyoncé Knowles-Carter" when she launched her whisky brand, SirDavis. Beyoncé has proudly used the name "Mrs. Carter" for over a decade, even touring under the same moniker. Her latest album was also titled Cowboy Carter, referencing her married name.

Jay-Z, 55, recently found himself at the center of a disturbing lawsuit alleging sexual assault of a minor alongside fellow music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The lawsuit, which was originally filed in October by attorney Tony Buzbee and listed Combs as the only defendant, was refiled to include Jay-Z's name on Sunday.

Accuser "Jane Doe" – who was only 13 years old at the time – claimed she was assaulted by the rappers at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Jay-Z quickly responded to the allegations after his name was added as the other celebrity allegedly involved in the attack, slamming Buzbee in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

Source: MEGA Jay-Z and his wife stepped out to support their daughter Blue Ivy at the 'Mufasa' premiere one day after his name was added to the lawsuit accusing him of rape.

He wrote: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

The timeframe of the alleged 2000 incident seemingly aligned with when Jay-Z and Beyoncé's relationship began getting serious, bringing up some uncomfortable questions for the couple. At the time, Jay-Z, then 30, was beginning to court Beyoncé, who had just turned 19. The two were also photographed together at the opening of an Armani exhibition, which came just weeks after the night in question.

Continuing in his statement, Jay-Z mentioned how hard it would be to explain the situation to his three kids. He continued: "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

Source: MEGA Beyoncé and Jay-z's age gap and relationship timeline has come into question following the accusations.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit." Just one day after the shocking rape claims were made, Jay-Z walked the red carpet with his wife and their daughter Blue Ivy at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in Los Angeles.

A source said: "Beyoncé forced Jay-Z to go to the premiere last night. They are working with a crisis specialist who is advising them on how to handle this. "Beyoncé believes that the best way is to face it head on. Blue Ivy is well aware of what is going on and is intent on supporting her father in any way she can. She was there in solidarity with her dad and mom."

Source: MEGA Jay-Z has since responded to the accusations with a lengthy statement to attorney Tony Buzbee on Instagram.