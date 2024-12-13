'CEO Killer' Luigi Mangione’s Grandfather Was A 'Bully Businessman' With Mafia Links — As Ivy League Grad Is Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Nicholas does not deny he had to step on a few heads to get to and maintain his lifestyle.

According to The New York Times, after he thought he was being discriminated against at country clubs in the 70s because he was Italian, he simply decided to buy his own resort.

After he tired of having to wait for permission to build a golf course at one of his clubs, he sent in bulldozers anyway to have the land cleared out.

And he was known to hold grudges. The elder Mangione once made sure a soccer coach would be banned from his club, after his son was cut from the team.