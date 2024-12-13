Treasure Trove of 12 Unreleased Michael Jackson Tracks Discovered in Abandoned Storage Unit That Could Be Worth MILLIONS

One of the unreleased tracks on the tapes is titled Don't Believe It - Jackson was open about the media's coverage of him and how it impacted him, made evident by his 1987 track, Leave Me Alone, following rumors about him in the tabloids.

Jackson, on another tape, is heard explaining the intended meaning of a track titled Seven Digits, referring to the identification number bodies receive in a morgue. Another track called Truth on Youth appears to feature Jackson and LL Cool J... in a rap duet.

The tapes, now in a secure facility under the control of Musgrove's attorney, were brought to the Jackson estate earlier this year but they declined to purchase the tapes for an unknown reason. They did warn any person who might purchase the tracks will not own the copyright on the recordings or the compositions.

Instead, the late singer's estate owns the music, which means they will most likely never be heard by the public.