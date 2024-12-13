Your tip
Jay-Z Facing Fresh Calls to Confirm Paternity of His 'Lovechild Son' in Yet Another Legal Blow for Child Rape-Accused Rapper

jay z secret son lawsuit
Source: MEDIA TAKE OUT/MEGA

The young man claims Jay-Z is his biological dad.

Dec. 13 2024, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Jay-Z has faced yet another bump in the road regarding his "lovechild son" scandal since the news of the lawsuit that claimed he "raped a 13-year-old at an afterparty".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 99 Problems rapper is facing fresh calls to take a paternity test years after a decade-long court battle with Rymir Satterwaithe, who claims he is the star's biological son.

jay z
Source: MEGA

Rymir Satterwaithe has been battling the rapper for over a decade.

In new documents filed in November, according to DailyMail, Satterthwaite is claiming Jay-Z's team acted fraudulently during prior attempts to get the rapper to take a paternity test.

The suit argues that from the years 2012 to 2023, their "rights were violated through fraudulent court actions, which included sealed records, wrongful sanctions, and obstruction of their legal proceedings."

Satterthwaite, his late mother, Wanda, as well as his guardian, Dr. Lillie Coley, are listed as plaintiffs in the latest lawsuit.

In an interview that was released earlier this week with Media Take Out, Satterwaithe explained how Jay-Z has allegedly been avoiding taking a paternity test for years.

Satterwaithe spoke out about Jay-Z's alleged relationship with his late mother and claimed that due to his mother being "underage" at the time, Jay-Z could allegedly be avoiding doing a paternity test.

jay z secret son revealed details mom relationship underage
Source: Media Take Out Youtube

Satterthwaite claimed his mother was 15-years-old at the time of her alleged romance with the rapper.

Satterwaithe's mother passed away when she was 45 years old following back-to-back heart attacks, but he claimed she would show photos and videos of him with Jay-Z when he was growing up.

According to Satterwaithe, his mother was allegedly just 15 years old when she was involved with the rapper — who was 22 years old at the time.

As previously reported, Jay-Z's legal team attempted to throw out the paternity suit and claimed Satterwaithe's father is the man listed on his birth certificate — his mother's high school sweetheart, Robert Graves.

After a DNA test, Satterwaithe ruled out Graves as his father.

jay z secret son revealed details mom relationship underage
Source: Media Take Out Youtube

He admitted he will publicly apologize if he is wrong about paternity.

As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, a lawsuit filed against Jay-Z claimed the rapper "raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs."

In the disturbing lawsuit, the victim claimed she gained access to an afterparty in New York City back in 2000 and after consuming a beverage, she started to get lightheaded.

She was then "surrounded by Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" while she lay down in a bedroom.

The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".

She alleged he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".

Jay-Z/Beyonce
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z knocked the Grammys while he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Jay-Z quickly responded to the allegations and slammed lawyer Tony Buzbee for his "demand letter" in a statement on his Roc Nation Instagram.

The rapper wrote: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

