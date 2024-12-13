Your tip
How 'CEO Assassin' Luigi Mangione Could Miss Out on $100Million Fortune 'Left by Grandmother' As His Family's Huge Wealth is Revealed

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione came from an extremely wealthy Baltimore family.

Dec. 13 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Suspected CEO assassin Luigi Mangione may forfeit a multi-million dollar inheritance from his wealthy Baltimore family.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, who was arrested for the murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson on Monday, hails from a wealthy family with a $30–$100million estate left by his grandmother.

radar
Source: MEGA

Mangione could now miss out on a $30million fortune left by his grandmother due to his recent charges.

Mangione's rich family may now withhold any inheritance from him due to his felony charges, as the trust restricts funds for anyone convicted of violent crimes.

His grandmother, Mary C. Mangione, is said to have left an estate valued at a minimum of $30million to her family upon her death in 2023.

Documents obtained by TMZ suggest the estate could be worth up to $100million, to be shared among her 10 children.

luigi mangione getting high on sugar behind bars
Source: MEGA

People in Mangione's hometown say his arrest has put a damper on his family's country club.

The suspected killer's grandmother appeared to have predicted the future, specifying that anyone charged with "heinous" or "violent" crimes should be excluded from her wealth.

Facing multiple charges, Mangione was arrested on Monday after a five-day manhunt for the murder of Thompson. Photos showed Mangione munching on a McDonald's hash brown minutes before cops swooped in and cuffed him.

Last year, he withdrew money amid health issues and a mental health decline. He had not been in contact with his family for months, and his mother even reported him missing in November – weeks before the incident.

Mangione’s family is well-known in elite circles, particularly at their luxury country club in Baltimore, Turf Valley Resort, where his arrest has sent shockwaves through the community.

Mangione is the nephew of the club's owner, and customers say his arrest has already begun to tarnish the business.

One said: "There's definitely an undercurrent," while another added, "When I saw the news, I was like, 'That's wild – I know the owner of the country club, and that’s his nephew.'"

Another said: "That name is very well known if you're from Baltimore."

brian thompson assassination crime scene images killer luigi mangione cctv footages
Source: MEGA

The Ivy League grad was arrested on Monday for the murder of Brian Thompson after a five-day man hunt.

Mangione was a privileged student who graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied computer and information science.

He also got his masters from the Ivy League school.

Coming from a long line of wealth, his grandfather, Nicholas Mangione, was a self-made multimillionaire real estate developer who built an empire in nursing homes, luxury clubs, and a radio station.

His success in Baltimore allowed his family to thrive, with his 10 children and 37 grandchildren continuing his entrepreneurial legacy. The Mangione family is deeply embedded in Baltimore, with a strong presence in business, medical philanthropy, and community organizations.

authorities closing unitedheathcare ceo brian thompsons killer
Source: Linkedin

The UnitedHealthcare CEO was shot on the streets of Manhattan in early December.

Although no family members attended court to support Mangione, the family issued a statement following his arrest.

It read: "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."

One family member added: "He is the most gentle soul you could possibly meet."

Mangione is currently being held in Pennsylvania while New York prosecutors work to secure his extradition. He was denied bail and plans to plead not guilty to all charges, according to his lawyer.

Investigators most recently confirmed fingerprints on a discarded water bottle found near the crime scene matched Mangione's.

